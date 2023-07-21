Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

All eyes will be on the DRV PNK Stadium this Friday as Lionel Messi looks set to make his much-awaited debut for Inter Miami when they lock horns Mexican outfit Cruz Azul in the curtain-raiser of new-look Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul are pitted together alongside Atlanta United in Group South 3, and the two top teams will advance to the Round of 32.

Also worth noting is that there are no draws in Leagues Cup group stage action, with each side collecting one point if the game ends in a stalemate after 90 minutes and the winner of the subsequent penalty shootout gaining an extra point.

Despite the fact that both Inter Miami and Cruz Azul sit rock-bottom of their respective domestic leagues, this matchup is one that has been circled on football fans' calendars.

Indeed, arguably the greatest football player of all time, Lionel Messi, made his decision to join the Herons back in June, bringing an unprecedented level of attention to this fixture, with La Pulga in line to make his much-anticipated bow in pink here.

The Argentine superstar is joining a side that sits in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference, as the Herons have accumulated just 18 points from 22 games (5W-3D-14L). Although it may be too late for Messi to propel his new club to a title-charge this year, winning the Leagues Cup would be a great start.

As bad as Inter Miami has been this season, they are up against a Cruz Azul side in equally poor form. The 2023 Apertura season hasn't gone to plan for La Maquina, as they are still searching for their first win after first three games, losing each one of them, and scoring just one goal across these matches.

Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: July 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Venue: DRV Pink Stadium

The match between the MLS and Liga MX side is to be played at the sold-out DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday July 21, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV in the United States and Mexico. An MLS Season Pass subscription is required in order to watch.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul will also miss a couple of players through injury. Carlos Vargas is sidelined for the foreseeable future due to a ruptured cruciate ligament, while fellow defender Juan Escobar is a doubt for the game as he's dealing with a muscle injury.

However, they will be boosted by the returns of star men Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodriguez, who are available again after helping Mexico to CONCACAF Gold Cup success.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Gudino; Huescas, Ditta, Salcedo, Rivero; Lira, Rodriguez; Antuna, Rotondi, Moises; Cambindo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gudino, Diaz Defenders: Huescas, Ditta, Salcedo, Rivero, Guerrero, Escoboza, Vazquez, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Rodriguez, Kastano, Duenas, Gutierrez, Jimenez Forwards: Cambindo, Rotondi, Tabo, Moises, Lotti

Inter Miami team news

It’s still unknown whether Lionel Messi will start on Friday night, but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is almost certain to feature at some stage. The same goes for Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, who has trained throughout the week. This clash may come too soon for the latest arrival Jordi Alba, though.

Other than that, coach Tata Martino will be without a host of key players as captain Gregore is still recovering from a foot injury.

Left-back Franco Negri and forward Corentin Jean will also miss the rest of the current campaign after suffering a left ACL injury earlier in the season, while Jean Mota is another long-term absentee and is on track to return from a LCL injury in November.

Josef Martinez is their leading goal scorer with six goals so far this season, and expect him link-up very well with Messi up top.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Allen; Taylor, Cremaschi, Arroyo, Robinson; Campana, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman Defenders: Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Allen, Fray, Taylor, McVey, Sailor, Neville Midfielders: Cremaschi, Arroyo, Busquets, Sunderland, Cremaschi, Ulloa, Azcona Forwards: Campana, Martinez, Messi, Robinson, Borgelin

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul, and it's shaping up to be one of most awaited games featuring an MLS side in the Leagues Cup.

