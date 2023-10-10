Crewe vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Football League Trophy match between Crewe and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the Football League Trophy group stage when they take on Crewe at the Gresty Road on Tuesday.

The team co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has only lost one out of their last eight fixtures but wins have not been easy to come by for the newly-promoted League Two side. After two back-to-back draws, they beat Crawley Town in their most recent League Two outing to climb to seventh place in the league standings.

While Wrexham beat Newcastle United U21s in their group stage opener, Crewe Alexandra lost their first game against Port Vale. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Salford City and will be hoping to turn their fortunes around when they host Wrexham.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crewe vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm EDT Venue: Gresty Road

The EFL League Trophy match between Crewe and Wrexham will be played at the Gresty Road.

It will kick off at 2.30 pm EDT on October 10 in the United States (US).

How to watch Crewe vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through EFL iFollow. It is also available to stream live on the Wrexham Player - the club's official video streaming service, which also posts highlights.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Crewe team news

Crewe boss Lee Bell has provided updates on the status of midfielders Conor Thomas and Charlie Colkett. Colkett is yet to feature this season after picking up a hamstring injury in late July.

Bell said: “Conor will be out running by the end of this week and we are pleased with the way things are going. Hopefully in the next few weeks, we will get him back.

“Charlie is fit for selection and is working hard; he’s played in a couple of Under-23 games. But like everybody else, he will have to work hard to get in the squad because we are doing well.”

Crewe possible XI: Davies; Adebisi, Offord, Demetriou, Williams; Powell, Tabiner, White; Tracey, Long, Baker-Richards.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Davies, Booth Defenders: Williams, O'Riordan, Offord, Demetriou, Billington, Adebisi, Cooney, Finney, Kempster-Down, Robinson Midfielders: Lunt, Powell, Colkett, Tabiner, Holicek, Finney, White, Griffiths, Agius, Nolan Forwards: Baker-Richardson, Long, Nevitt, Evans, Woodcock, Rowe, Tracey

Wrexham team news

Ollie Palmer scored his third league goal in his 10th start as he scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over Crawley Town in the previous game. He will be expected to pick up his form in front of the goal in the upcoming matches.

Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo is now the preferred choice over Mark Howard in goal and he is expected to continue in the starting lineup. Andy Cannon came off the bench only to be sent off in the last game and is not expected to play a part in this mid-week fixture.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Hayden, Tozer, O'Connor; Mendy, Jones, Evans, Lee, McClean; Mullin, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: Evans, O’Connor, Young, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2023 Wrexham 3 - 3 Crewe Alexandra League Two July 2019 Wrexham 0 - 1 Crewe Alexandra Friendly April 1997 Wrexham 1 - 1 Crewe Alexandra League One September 1996 Crewe Alexandra 3 - 1 Wrexham League One March 1996 Wrexham 2 - 3 Crewe Alexandra League One

