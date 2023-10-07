Crawley Town vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Crawley and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will be on the hunt for their first win in four games when they take on Crawley Town in Saturday's League Two game at the Broadfield Stadium.

The hosts slipped to a 2-0 loss at Doncasster Rovers on Tuesday but are still in the top-five in the league, while the Red Dragons' struggles continue from ninth place following a goalless draw against Mansfield Town the last time out.

Crawley vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Broadfield Stadium

The League Two match between Crawley Town and Wrexham will be played at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on October 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Crawley vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and stream online. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Crawley team news

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey may effect a few changes from the mid-week defeat, with Aaron Henry an option to start in midfield after replacing Liam Kelly at half-time against Doncaster.

Meanwhile, after starting a few games on the bench, Jack Roles may be promoted to the XI, while Kellan Gordon could also have a role to play on Saturday.

Crawley possible XI: Addai; Johnson, Williams, Wright; Forster, Roles, Kelly, Maguire; Campbell, Tsaroulla, Lolos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Addai, Ashby-Hammond Defenders: Conroy, Wright, Ransom, Omole, Maguire, Mukena, Williams, Tsaroulla, Johnson, Gordon Midfielders: Henry, Kastrati, Kelly, Gladwin, Roles, Grant, Darcy, Swyer, Khaleel Forwards: Orsi, Lolos, Adeyemo, Forster, Brown, Campbell

Wrexham team news

With Ollie Palmer out of sorts with his gaolscoring form, it won't be surprising to see Steven Fletcher alongside Paul Mullin up front, while Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo is now the preferred choice over Mark Howard in goal.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Hayden, Tozer, O'Connor; Mendy, Jones, Evans, Lee, McClean; Mullin, Fletcher

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: Evans, O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 15, 2011 Wrexham 0-0 Crawley Town National League Feb 12, 2011 Crawley Town 3-2 Wrexham National League Feb 20, 2010 Wrexham 2-0 Crawley Town National League Aug 15, 2009 Crawley Town 1-0 Wrexham National League Mar 21, 2009 Wrexham 0-2 Crawley Town National League

