Crawley Town vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League Two match between Crawley and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will be on the hunt for their first win in four games when they take on Crawley Town in Saturday's League Two game at the Broadfield Stadium.

The hosts slipped to a 2-0 loss at Doncasster Rovers on Tuesday but are still in the top-five in the league, while the Red Dragons' struggles continue from ninth place following a goalless draw against Mansfield Town the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crawley vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 7, 2023
Kick-off time:10 am EDT
Venue:Broadfield Stadium

The League Two match between Crawley Town and Wrexham will be played at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on October 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Crawley vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and stream online. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Crawley team news

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey may effect a few changes from the mid-week defeat, with Aaron Henry an option to start in midfield after replacing Liam Kelly at half-time against Doncaster.

Meanwhile, after starting a few games on the bench, Jack Roles may be promoted to the XI, while Kellan Gordon could also have a role to play on Saturday.

Crawley possible XI: Addai; Johnson, Williams, Wright; Forster, Roles, Kelly, Maguire; Campbell, Tsaroulla, Lolos

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Addai, Ashby-Hammond
Defenders:Conroy, Wright, Ransom, Omole, Maguire, Mukena, Williams, Tsaroulla, Johnson, Gordon
Midfielders:Henry, Kastrati, Kelly, Gladwin, Roles, Grant, Darcy, Swyer, Khaleel
Forwards:Orsi, Lolos, Adeyemo, Forster, Brown, Campbell

Wrexham team news

With Ollie Palmer out of sorts with his gaolscoring form, it won't be surprising to see Steven Fletcher alongside Paul Mullin up front, while Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo is now the preferred choice over Mark Howard in goal.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Hayden, Tozer, O'Connor; Mendy, Jones, Evans, Lee, McClean; Mullin, Fletcher

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall
Defenders:Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah
Midfielders:Evans, O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee
Forwards:Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Feb 15, 2011Wrexham 0-0 Crawley TownNational League
Feb 12, 2011Crawley Town 3-2 WrexhamNational League
Feb 20, 2010Wrexham 2-0 Crawley TownNational League
Aug 15, 2009Crawley Town 1-0 WrexhamNational League
Mar 21, 2009Wrexham 0-2 Crawley TownNational League

