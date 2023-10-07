Crawley Town vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Wrexham will be on the hunt for their first win in four games when they take on Crawley Town in Saturday's League Two game at the Broadfield Stadium.
The hosts slipped to a 2-0 loss at Doncasster Rovers on Tuesday but are still in the top-five in the league, while the Red Dragons' struggles continue from ninth place following a goalless draw against Mansfield Town the last time out.
Crawley vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10 am EDT
|Venue:
|Broadfield Stadium
The League Two match between Crawley Town and Wrexham will be played at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, England.
It will kick off at 10 am EDT on October 7 in the United States (US).
How to watch Crawley vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams
The game is not available to watch and stream online. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.
Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Crawley team news
Crawley boss Scott Lindsey may effect a few changes from the mid-week defeat, with Aaron Henry an option to start in midfield after replacing Liam Kelly at half-time against Doncaster.
Meanwhile, after starting a few games on the bench, Jack Roles may be promoted to the XI, while Kellan Gordon could also have a role to play on Saturday.
Crawley possible XI: Addai; Johnson, Williams, Wright; Forster, Roles, Kelly, Maguire; Campbell, Tsaroulla, Lolos
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Addai, Ashby-Hammond
|Defenders:
|Conroy, Wright, Ransom, Omole, Maguire, Mukena, Williams, Tsaroulla, Johnson, Gordon
|Midfielders:
|Henry, Kastrati, Kelly, Gladwin, Roles, Grant, Darcy, Swyer, Khaleel
|Forwards:
|Orsi, Lolos, Adeyemo, Forster, Brown, Campbell
Wrexham team news
With Ollie Palmer out of sorts with his gaolscoring form, it won't be surprising to see Steven Fletcher alongside Paul Mullin up front, while Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo is now the preferred choice over Mark Howard in goal.
Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Hayden, Tozer, O'Connor; Mendy, Jones, Evans, Lee, McClean; Mullin, Fletcher
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall
|Defenders:
|Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah
|Midfielders:
|Evans, O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee
|Forwards:
|Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Feb 15, 2011
|Wrexham 0-0 Crawley Town
|National League
|Feb 12, 2011
|Crawley Town 3-2 Wrexham
|National League
|Feb 20, 2010
|Wrexham 2-0 Crawley Town
|National League
|Aug 15, 2009
|Crawley Town 1-0 Wrexham
|National League
|Mar 21, 2009
|Wrexham 0-2 Crawley Town
|National League