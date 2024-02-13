Copenhagen vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Copenhagen and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Manchester City will continue their Champions League title defence when they take on Copenhagen in a last-16 first-leg tie at Parken on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's men topped Group G - consisting of RB Leipzig, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade - with a perfect record, while Copenhagen finished second to Group A leaders Bayern Munich.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Copenhagen vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Parken

The UEFA Champions League match between Copenhagen and Manchester City will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Copenhagen vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available on Paramount+, Fubo, CBS and ViX+ in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Copenhagen team news

Lukas Lerager, who scored the winner in the 1-0 win over Galatasaray in the final group game, was sent off after the midfielder picked up two yellow cards in the same game.

So either of Rasmus Falk, Viktor Claesson or Oscar Hojlund can deputise for the suspended Lerager, while Davit Khocholava and Theo Sander are out injured.

Meanwhile, Roony Bardghj - scorer of one of the goals in the 4-3 win over Manchester United - is expected to lead the line of attack.

Birger Meling remains a doubt due to a muscle problem.

Copenhagen possible XI: Grabara; Ankersen, Diks, Vavro, Jelert; Goncalves, Falk, Claesson; Elyounoussi, Bardghji, Achouri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grabara, Runarsson Defenders: McKenna, Vavro, Diks, Boilesen, Meling, Sorensen, Jelert, Ankersen Midfielders: Clem, Claesson, Falk, O. Hojlund, Mattsson, Elyoinoussi, Achouri, Froholdt, Bardghji Forwards: Larsson, Oskarsson, Cornelius, Babacar, E. Hojlund

Manchester City team news

Guardiola has no injuries and suspensions to deal with here, although Ruben Dias is a booking away from possibly missing the second-leg tie.

Following the rotations in the 2-0 Premier League win against Everton, the likes of Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne should see themselves in the XI.

However, most strikingly, a well-rested Erling Haaland should be involved in the attack alongside Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 11, 2022 FC Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City UEFA Champions League October 5, 2022 Manchester City 5-0 FC Copenhagen UEFA Champions League February 26, 2009 Manchester City 2-1 FC Copenhagen UEFA Europa League February 19, 2009 FC Copenhagen 2-2 Manchester City UEFA Europa League

