How to watch today's Como vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Off-color Serie A leaders until the end of matchday 25, Napoli will take on Como at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday.

As Antonio Conte's men failed to pick up a win in three straight league games, it has allowed the chasing pack to slowly close the gap on the summit spot.

While Gli Azzurri come off a 2-2 draw with Lazio, mid-table Como have snapped a three-game losing run with a 2-0 win at Fiorentina.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Como and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Como vs Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and Napoli will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, February 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Como team news

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas will hope for the Real Madrid-owned Nico Paz to continue on his six-goal haul in Serie A this season.

On the injury front, the hosts remain without Sergi Roberto, Alessandro Gabrielloni, Ignace Van der Brempt and Mergim Vojvoda, but Alberto Moreno could shake off a muscular problem in time.

Napoli team news

Alessandro Buongiorno would continue to feature in a three-man backline, with Frank Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka and Scott McTominay in the centre of the park.

Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mathias Olivera and David Neres will remain sidelined by injuries, but Leonardo Spinazzola has a slight chance of making the squad after returning to full training.

Romelu Lukaku and Giacomo Raspadori will lead the line of attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links