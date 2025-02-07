How to watch today's Como vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

StatesEuropean hopefuls Juventus make the trip to Stadio Sinigaglia for a Serie A encounter with Como on Friday.

After climbing to the fifth spot following a 4-1 win over Empoli last weekend, Thiago Motta's men can leapfrog fourth-placed Lazio at least temporarily, while Como will look to turn the corner after back-to-back league losses against Atalanta and Bologna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Como and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Como vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and Juventus will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, February 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Como team news

Despite the arrival of Anastasios Douvikas from Celta Vigo, Como boss Cesc Fabregas is likely to continue to place his bet on Nico Paz in attack.

Alieu Fadera will be suspended after being sent off in last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Bologna, while Alberto Moreno, Sergi Roberto, Alessandro Gabrielloni, Ignace Van der Brempt, as well as new signing Mergim Vojvoda remain sidelined through injuries.

In a major recruitment drive, the club has also roped in the likes of Maxence Caqueret, Alex Valle, Assane Diao and Jonathan Ikone. On the other hand, Andrea Belotti has been sent on loan to Benfica.

Juventus team news

Having made his club debut in place of injured centre-back Pierre Kalulu, Chelsea-owned Renato Veiga is set to continue in the XI.

Besides Kalulu, Juventus' treatment room includes Bremer, Juan Cabal, Arkadiusz Milik and Andrea Cambiaso, while new signing Lloyd Kelly will be available for selection on Friday.

Randal Kolo Muani is expected to be preferred over Dusan Vlahovic once again up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links