Serie A
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Como vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

StatesEuropean hopefuls Juventus make the trip to Stadio Sinigaglia for a Serie A encounter with Como on Friday.

After climbing to the fifth spot following a 4-1 win over Empoli last weekend, Thiago Motta's men can leapfrog fourth-placed Lazio at least temporarily, while Como will look to turn the corner after back-to-back league losses against Atalanta and Bologna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Como and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Como vs Juventus kick-off time

Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and Juventus will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, February 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Como vs Juventus Probable lineups

30
J. Butez
5
E. Goldaniga
41
A. Valle
13
A. Dossena
26
Y. Engelhardt
19
J. Ikone
80
M. Caqueret
7
G. Strefezza
79
N. Paz
23
M. Perrone
38
A. Diao
29
M. Di Gregorio
37
N. Savona
16
W. McKennie
12
R. Veiga
4
F. Gatti
10
K. Yildiz
11
N. Gonzalez
5
M. Locatelli
8
T. Koopmeiners
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
20
R. Kolo Muani

  • Cesc Fabregas

  • Thiago Motta

Como team news

Despite the arrival of Anastasios Douvikas from Celta Vigo, Como boss Cesc Fabregas is likely to continue to place his bet on Nico Paz in attack.

Alieu Fadera will be suspended after being sent off in last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Bologna, while Alberto Moreno, Sergi Roberto, Alessandro Gabrielloni, Ignace Van der Brempt, as well as new signing Mergim Vojvoda remain sidelined through injuries.

In a major recruitment drive, the club has also roped in the likes of Maxence Caqueret, Alex Valle, Assane Diao and Jonathan Ikone. On the other hand, Andrea Belotti has been sent on loan to Benfica.

Juventus team news

Having made his club debut in place of injured centre-back Pierre Kalulu, Chelsea-owned Renato Veiga is set to continue in the XI.

Besides Kalulu, Juventus' treatment room includes Bremer, Juan Cabal, Arkadiusz Milik and Andrea Cambiaso, while new signing Lloyd Kelly will be available for selection on Friday.

Randal Kolo Muani is expected to be preferred over Dusan Vlahovic once again up front.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 3 matches

0

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

2

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

