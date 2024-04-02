How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Columbus Crew and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will take on Tigres in the quarter-final of the Concacaf Champions Cup at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday. This will be the first leg of the two-legged contest and both teams will feel they have a good chance to claim an early advantage.

Columbus edged past Houston Dynamo in the previous round but they will be hoping to return to winning ways after failing to win their last two Major League Soccer (MLS) games. Tigres beat Orlando City in the previous round and will be the more confident team ahead of the game due to their recent form. The visitors have won their last three games and have scored 12 goals during this period.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Columbus Crew vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: April 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET Venue: Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN, FS1 and Sling TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Romanian forward Alexandru Matan will remain sidelined due to a thigh injury he picked up against Houston Dynamo earlier in March.

The team has most of their squad fit and ready to go and claim a first-leg advantage in front of their home crowd.

Columbus Crew predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Zawadski, Amundsen; Farsi, Morris, Nagbe, Yeboah; Russell-Rowe, Rossi, Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Bush Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Amundsen, Sands, Moreira, Farsi, Hughes Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Habroune, Cucho, Ramirez

Tigres team news

David Ayala will be unavailable for selection as he continues recovering from a broken kneecap.

Tigres have the rest of their squad fit and free from injuries and will be looking to make an impact away from home in this knockout tie.

Tigres predicted XI: Guzmán; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first-ever meeting between Columbus Crew and Tigres.

