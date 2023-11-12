This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game

MLS
Lower.com Field
How to watch the MLS match between Columbus and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will take on Atlanta United in the last of the three MLS playoff fixtures between these two teams at the Lower Stadium on Sunday.

Cucho Hernandez scored a brace as Columbus won the first match 2-0. Hernandez was on the scoresheet again in the second playoff fixture, but Atlanta managed to win the game 4-2. While the momentum is with Sunday's visitors, Columbus had a better regular season and will hope to fight for the win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Columbus vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date:November 12, 2023
Kick-off time:7 pm ET
Venue:Lower Field

The game between Columbus and Atlanta will be played at the Lower Field Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Columbus vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

Will Sands will be absent for the Crew in this game as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Sean Zawadzki, who sustained a knock, was replaced by Yaw Yeboah in the second game, and his availability for this match is uncertain.

Cucho Hernandez, with 13 goals in his last 10 matches across all competitions, will be hoping to increase that tally.

Columbus Crew predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Gressel, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi, Hernandez, Ramirez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Schulte, Scott, Bush
Defenders:Vallecilla, Chaberka, Moreira, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Farsi
Midfielders:Morris, Nagbe, Parente, Gressel
Forwards:Hernandez, Yeboah, Matan, Ramirez, Molino, Arfsten, Rusell-Rowe

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta will miss Machop Chol due to a hamstring strain. Ajani Fortune came on for Matheus Rossetto in the second half after the Brazilian suffered a calf injury on Tuesday but he could return in time for the game.

There are no other injury concerns for the team ahead of their big playoff clash.

Atlanta United predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Rossetto, Muyumba; Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Diop, Guzan, Westberg
Defenders:Robinson, Abram, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, Lennon, Hernandez
Midfielders:Sosa, Muyumba, Sejdic, Rossetto, Fortune
Forwards:Lobjanidze, Etienne Jr, Berry, Silva, Giakoumakis, Mosquera, Thiare

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
November 08, 2023Atlanta United 4 - 2 Columbus CrewMLS
November 02, 2023Columbus Crew 2 - 0 Atlanta UnitedMLS
October 08, 2023Atlanta United 1 - 1 Columbus CrewMLS
March 26, 2023Columbus Crew 6 - 1 Atlanta UnitedMLS
August 22, 2022Columbus Crew 2 - 2 Atlanta UnitedMLS

