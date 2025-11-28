How to watch Colorado State vs Air Force NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Air Force Falcons (3-8) hit the road for a Mountain West clash on Friday, heading to Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium to square off with the Colorado State Rams (2-9).

Air Force comes into the matchup on a rough skid, having dropped its second straight game last weekend. The Falcons fell 20-3 to New Mexico at Falcon Stadium, failing to get on the scoreboard until a lone fourth-quarter field goal. That loss pushed them to 3-8 on the year.

Colorado State’s season hasn’t gone much smoother. After stumbling out to a 2-5 start, the Rams parted ways with head coach Jay Norvell on October 19. Defensive coordinator Tyson Summers stepped in as the interim coach, but the team has yet to find its footing under his leadership, going 0-4 so far, including a 49-21 defeat at Boise State last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado State vs Air Force NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Colorado State vs Air Force: Date and kick-off time

The Rams will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Date Friday, November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium Location Fort Collins, Colorado

How to watch Colorado State vs Air Force on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Colorado State vs Air Force news & key players

Colorado State Rams team news

For the Rams, Darius Curry, their third starting quarterback of the year, delivered a mixed bag. He completed 26 of 46 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns, but his day was marred by three costly interceptions. Tight end Rocky Beers was a bright spot, hauling in seven passes for 94 yards and a score, while Tay Lanier added another touchdown grab. Overall, the offense mustered 332 yards, with a meager 39 of them coming on the ground.

Defensively, Colorado State struggled to keep Boise State in check. The Broncos steamrolled their way to 533 total yards, including a staggering 293 on the ground, and moved the chains 32 times. Losing the turnover battle 4–1 only made matters worse. Jace Bellah stuffed the stat sheet with 17 tackles, Owen Long followed closely with 12, and Lemondre Joe recorded the team’s lone sack in an otherwise tough outing.

Air Force Falcons team news

Air Force never found its rhythm on Saturday, managing only 153 total yards in a game where its trademark ground-and-pound attack was largely neutralized. The usually relentless Falcons rushing game stalled out at just 110 yards. Kemper Hodges, making his first collegiate start under center, led the team with 50 rushing yards, though it took him 20 carries to get there. Josh Johnson stepped in at quarterback after halftime, adding 46 yards through the air, while wideout Jonah Dawson chipped in 28 receiving yards on a pair of catches.

On the other side of the ball, the Falcons’ defense kept things respectable, holding New Mexico to 277 total yards. Linebacker Blake Fletcher continued his stellar season, piling up 11 tackles to push his season total past the 100-tackle mark. Brody Bujnoch turned in a breakout performance with a career-best 10 tackles. Up front, Peyton Zdroik made his presence felt with four stops, including two behind the line of scrimmage, and defensive back Levi Brown set a new personal high with seven tackles.