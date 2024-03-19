How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Boise State Broncos NCAA First Four game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Boise State Broncos NCAA First Four game, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Let the madness continue. Colorado Buffaloes (24-10) will face Boise State Broncos (22-10) on Wednesday night in the First Four of the South Region in the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Both teams enter the NCAA Tournament off the back of showcasing some fine basketball.

The Buffs won eight games in a row before falling short in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game to a red-hot Oregon side team took them down 75-68.

The Broncos, meanwhile, won six of their last seven games before losing to New Mexico in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals.

The winner of this First Four game will head to Indianapolis as the 10th seed in the South Region to face seventh-seeded Florida Gators on Friday for the first round.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Colorado Buffaloes vs. Boise State Broncos NCAA Game.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Boise State Broncos tip-off time & stadium

The Buffaloes will face off against the Boise State this Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the UD arena in Dayton, Ohio, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA First Four match is set at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Date Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:10 p.m. ET/ 6:10 p.m. PT Venue UD Arena Location Dayton, Ohio, USA

How to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs Boise State Broncos NCAA match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA First Four game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Boise State Broncos can watch the game live on truTV. To stream the game, Sling TV is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Boise State Broncos Team News and Key Performers

Colorado Buffaloes Team News

The Buffaloes have struggled for consistency all season long, as their conference record book was marked by both a three-game losing streak and a terrible run in which they lost four of five.

Guard KJ Simpson and Center Eddie Lampkin Jr. will be key for Buffs in this game.

Simpson was a first-team All-Pac-12 performer this season and is the engine behind the Buffs' attack. He's averaging a team-high 19.6 points pg, 4.9 assists pg and led the Pac-12 in three-point shooting (45.9%).

As for Lampkin Jr, he is the Buffs' leading rebounder (7.1 pg) and will play a big role in the outcome of this game.

Tristan da Silva and Cody Williams are other projected first-round NBA draft picks in Colorado's rotation.

Boise State Broncos Team News

Boise State will use their stout defense, that allows an average of only 67.3 points per game and 43.8% shooting, to keep the Colorado Buffaloes at bay in this matchup and pull out a victory in the end.

They will be led by star forward Tyson Degenhart, who became just the second Bronco ever to earn back-to-back first-team honors in the Mountain West after averaging 17 points pg with a stellar 51% shooting this season.

Guard Chibuzo Agbo is the Broncos' second-leading scorer (13.6 ppg). He's also the most lethal 3-point shooter (41.7%) in Boise State's starting lineup.

O'Mar Stanley averages 13 points per game and leads the Broncos in rebounds (6.4 per game).

Head-to-Head Records

This is only the second-ever meeting between Boise State and Colorado, with the Broncos coming out on top 68-55 in the first meeting in late November last year. Colorado are making their 16th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, while a win for Boise State on Wednesday would be their first NCAA Tournament victory in program history.