Colombia Women vs New Zealand Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the match between Colombia and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New Zealand Women will play their final match of the calendar year against Colombia Women in what will be their second friendly in the space of three days. The teams played out a goalless draw in the first game and will be hoping to end the year on a winning note heading into this second friendly fixture.

Colombia are winless in friendlies since their World Cup exit at the hands of England. New Zealand beat Norway in the group stage in that tournament but that's as far as they could go. New Zealand took the win when these two teams met in the 2016 Olympics and they will be hoping to get a similar result before 2023 comes to a close.

Colombia vs New Zealand kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Metropolitano de Techo Location: Bogota, Colombia

The friendly clash between Colombia Women and New Zealand Women will be played at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Colombia vs New Zealand online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch in the US. Fans can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

Colombia will be without a permanent head coach and it will be Angelo Marsiglia who will be in the dugout. He will be using these friendlies to build the squad.

They continue to be without 18-year-old Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo who is out with an ankle injury and won't return until 2024 and Bayern Munich defender Ana María Guzman who picked up a knee injury a few months ago.

Colombia possible XI: Sepulveda; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Caracas; Durango, Montoya, Santos, Restrepo; Bahr, Chacon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pérez, Agudelo, Sepúlveda Defenders: Barón, D. Arias, C.Arias, Caracas, Carabalí, Ramos, Acosta Midfielders: Montoya, Huertas, Andrade, Santos, Bedoya Durango, Vanegas, Restrepo, Reyes Forwards: Usme, Bahr, Chacón, Paví, Ramírez

New Zealand team news

New Zealand head coach Jitka Klimkova will hope his team can gain much-needed experience and convert performance into wins as they head into the second friendly against Colombia.

Forward Hannah Wilkinson will miss the game as she is serving a two-game suspension. Grace Wisnewski and Wellington Phoenix midfielder Annalie Longo are still recovering from their injuries.

New Zealand possible XI: Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, Riley; Fraser, Indiah-Paige Riley, Steinmetz, Chance; Hand, Rennie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leat, Esson, Edwards Defenders: Moore, Riley, Bowen, Bott, Stott, Barry, Taylor, Foster, Green, Anton, Neville, Stratford, Morton, Herman-Watt, Ward, Lake Midfielders: Indiah-Paige Riley, Steinmetz, Chance, Jale, Satchell, Hassett, Blake, Cleverley, Collins, Kitching, Fraser, Steinmetz Forwards: Hand, Rennie, Nathan, Satchell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2023 Colombia 0-0 New Zealand Friendly August 2016 Colombia 0-1 New Zealand Olympic Games Women July 2012 Colombia 1-2 New Zealand Friendly

