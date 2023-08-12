Colombia Women vs England Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between England and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will take on England in the quarter-final fixture of the 2023 Women's World Cup at Stadium Australia on Saturday.

England are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They started with back-to-back 1-0 wins before beating China 6-1. They then had to wait till the penalty shoot-out to beat Nigeria in the Round-of-16.

Meanwhile, Colombia's only defeat so far came against Morocco in the final game of the group stage. Catalina Usme scored the only goal of the game when they defeated Jamaica to book their quarter-final ticket.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Colombia kick-off time

Date: August 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:30 am EDT Venue: Stadium Australia

The game between England and Colombia will be played at the Stadium Australia on Saturday. Kick-off is at 6:30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch England vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The Colombia vs England fixture will be shown live on Peacock, fuboTV, Telemundo, FOX and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

England team news

Having been relegated to the bench in the last two matches, Manchester United's Ella Toone is anticipated to be back in the starting lineup come Saturday.

Sarina Wiegman, the England manager, will have to make at least one alteration to the lineup, as Lauren James faces a two-match suspension. James is currently the team's top-scorer at the tournament with three goals.

England predicted XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders: Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter Midfielders: Stanway, Toone, Nobbs, Coombs, Zalem Forwards: Daly, Hemp, Kelly, England, Robinson, Russo

Colombia team news

In the case of Colombia, Manuela Vanegas will resume her position on the left flank of the back four, following her return from suspension.

Both Usme and Linda Caicedo have netted two goals each in the tournament so far, and they are likely to be accompanied in the attacking line by Mayra Ramirez.

Colombia predicted XI: Perez; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Guzman; Santos, Ospina, Bedoya; Ramirez, Caicedo, Usme.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perez, Sepulveda, Giraldo Defenders: D. Arias, Baron, Guzman, C. Arias, Carabali, Ramos, Caracas Midfielders: Ospina, Bedoya, Montoya, Reyes, Restrepo, Ramirez, Santos, Andrade Forwards: Usme, Caicedo, Chacon, Bahr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2015 England 2-1 Colombia Women's World Cup

