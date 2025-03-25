How to watch today's Colombia vs Paraguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will be looking to make up for lost form in their World Cup qualification campaign when they take on Paraguay at Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday.

In fact, after staying unbeaten in the first eight matchdays of the qualifiers, Los Cefetoros have suffered all their four losses in their last five outings. Coming off a 2-1 defeat against Brazil, Colombia are a point off Paraguay on the standings table.

On the other hand, Gustavo Alfaro's side started poorly but gradually picked up positive results along the way, including victories over the likes of Brazil, Venezuela and Argentina. La Albirroja beat Chile 1-0 last Thursday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Colombia vs Paraguay kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Metropolitano (El Metro) in Barranquilla, Colombia.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, March 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Colombia team news

Yerson Mosquera and Juan Cabal remain sidelined with their own ACL injuries, while Marino Hinestroza and Johan Carbonero continue eyeing their maiden senior international caps.

Having bagged his 16th international strike in the game against Brazil, joint sixth among Colombia's all-time leading scorers, Luis Diaz will start alongside James Rodriguez (29) who is chasing Radamel Falcao's record of 36 goals.

Paraguay team news

Captain Gustavo Gomez is ruled out on account of a knee injury, while Ruben Lezcano has replaced muscle injury victim Hugo Cuenca.

Apart from Lescano, Rodney Redes, Ronaldo de Jesus and Orlando Gill are yet to earn their Paraguay debuts.

Antonio Sanabria and Julio Enciso would continue up front, while goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez looks to keep his sheet clean once again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links