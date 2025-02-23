How to watch today's Colombia Women vs Japan Women SheBelieves Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the SheBelieves Cup match between Colombia and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia Women and Japan Women will face each other on matchday two of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup at the State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

The Powerpuff Girls will need to bounce back from a 2-0 loss against the USWNT, while Japan Women yearn to stay on top after thrashing Australia 4-0 in their opening game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colombia Women vs Japan Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the SheBelieves Cup match between Colombia and Japan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

Colombia Women vs Japan Women kick-off time

The SheBelieves Cup match between Colombia and Japan will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Sunday, February 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Colombia Women team news

Chelsea forward Mayra Ramirez will lead the line of attack alongside Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo, while Daniela Arias and Jorelyn Carabali shield goalkeeper Katherine Tapia.

Japan Women team news

Mina Tanaka scored a brace last time out, while Maika Hamano and Moeka Minami added a goal each. Elsewhere, Manchester City first-choice Ayaka Yamashita eyes another clean sheet in between the sticks.

