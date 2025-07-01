Coco Gauff Wimbledon 2025: Next match, live TV schedule, scores and latest results

GOAL brings everything you need to know about Coco Gauff's outing at Wimbledon 2025, including her next match schedule, TV info and results from the tournament.

Fresh off her maiden Grand Slam triumph in Paris, Coco Gauff is eyeing more silverware.

The 20-year-old American ended a long wait for U.S. glory at Roland Garros last month and now has her sights set on an even rarer feat — the 'Channel Slam'. If Gauff manages to back up her French Open crown with a Wimbledon title, she’d be the first American since Serena Williams in 2015 to pull off the clay-to-grass double in the same season. As the tournament’s No. 2 seed, she’s firmly in the mix among this year’s top contenders.

Wimbledon, of course, holds special memories for Gauff. It’s where she first burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old qualifier in 2019, stunning Venus Williams en route to the fourth round. But despite that breakout, grass hasn’t always been kind — she’s yet to make a quarterfinal appearance at the All England Club.

Article continues below

That task won’t get any easier in her opener. Yastremska, currently world No. 42, arrives with some grass-court form under her belt, having just made a run to the final in Nottingham — one of the key tune-up tournaments leading into Wimbledon.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Gauff's Wimbledon campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results.

When is Coco Gauff's next match at Wimbledon 2025?

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 Match : versus Dayana Yastremska (Round 1)

: versus Dayana Yastremska (Round 1) Venue: Centre Court, All England Club, London, UK | Surface: Grass

Centre Court, All England Club, London, UK | Grass Timings: 12 pm ET

Coco Gauff will open her Wimbledon campaign against Dayana Yastremska, with their first round clash slated for Tuesday, July 1, 2025. It's expected to start at 12:00 pm ET at Centre Court, All England Club in London, UK.

Where to stream Coco Gauff's Wimbledon games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel

ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+

Fans eager to catch Coco Gauff in action at Wimbledon can tune in live via ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel, which will provide full coverage of the tournament. ABC is also set to air select marquee matchups on the middle weekend—Saturday and Sunday.

For those who prefer to stream matches on the move, the Grand Slam will be available live on both Fubo, which offers a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Coco Gauff Wimbledon results, scores

First Round (vs Dayana Yastremska): To-be-played

Useful links