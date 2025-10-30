How to watch today's Coastal Carolina vs Marshall NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be up against the Marshall Thundering Herd in a high-voltage Sun Belt showdown, which could impact the postseason race for both sides.

Both sides have a similar 4-3 record heading into this clash. Coastal Carolina enter this game on the back of two wins against App State and LA-Monroe. They will be aiming to register a third straight win to escalate their status going ahead in the campaign. Marshall, in their latest game, edged past Texas State 40-37, and in the game prior to that, they thrashed Old Dominion 48-24. Against Coastal Carolina, they would be eager to tighten up their defense and hone their offensive skillset.

Coastal Carolina vs Marshall: Date and kick-off time

The Coastal Carolina vs Marshall game will be played on October 30 at the Brooks Stadium.

Date October 30, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue Brooks Stadium Location Conway, South Carolina

How to watch Coastal Carolina vs Marshall on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Coastal Carolina vs Marshall Team News

Coastal Carolina Team News

The Chanticleers have a positive update. Running back Jalen John is going to return for Week 10, and he has not been listed as an injured player ahead of this game. Quarterback Emmett Brown (lower-body injury) and running back Ja'Vin Simpkins (undisclosed) stay out for the rest of the season.

Marshall Team News

Thundering Herd have two positives heading into this fixture. Running backs Michael Allen and Jo'Shon Barbie are expected to be back against the Chanticleers. However, wide receiver Chris Marshall is out for Week 10 due to disciplinary issues.