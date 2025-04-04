How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the Winnipeg Jets, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Winnipeg Jets is set to take place on April 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Jets have a conversion rate of 29.4%, which is the second-best in the league. However, Utah's defensive performance isn't far behind; at 81.1%, they rank 10th in penalty killing.

Conversely, Utah's power play is an effective 21.6% (16th), and they might have a chance against the Jets' marginally inferior penalty kill (79.9%, 14th).

Utah also has a distinct edge in the face-off circle, sitting eighth at 51.8% to Winnipeg's 21st at 49.2%.



Utah Hockey Club vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club and the Winnipeg Jets will meet in an electrifying NHL game on April 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date April 5, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Utah Hockey Club vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

Karel Vejmelka has had a strong season in goal, recording a 23-21-7 record, one shutout, a .905 save percentage, and a 2.56 goals-against average.

Clayton Keller has amassed 80 points with 55 assists and 25 goals.

Dylan Guenther has 26 goals, 186 shots on goal, and 12 on the power play.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Connor Ingram Personal Out Liam O'Brien Lower body injury Out

Winnipeg Jets team news

This season, Connor Hellebuyck has posted an incredible 43-11-3 record with seven shutouts, a .924 save percentage, and an impressive 2.02 GAA.

Eric Comrie has gained a 9-9-1 record with two shutouts, a strong 2.36 GAA, and .914 SV%.

Kyle Connor has amassed 91 points with 53 assists and 38 goals.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Rasmus Kupari Concussion Day-to-Day Nikolaj Ehlers Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Utah Hockey Club and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

Based on their prior three meetings, the Club and the Jets' forthcoming game is expected to be fiercely contested. This rivalry is unpredictable and intense, as seen by the resounding 5-2 away victories each team has achieved—Utah on January 21st and Winnipeg only four days afterwards, on January 25th. Additionally, on November 6, the Jets blanked Utah 3-0, demonstrating their depth in goaltending and defensive prowess. Teamwork and goaltending could make the difference in determining which club wins this time around because of how back-and-forth these games are.

Date Results Jan 25, 2025 Jets 5-2 Club Jan 21, 2025 Club 5-2 Jets Nov 06, 2024 Jets 3-0 Club

