How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Calgary Flames NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Calgary Flames, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The thrilling NHL clash between the Utah Hockey Club and the Calgary Flames will happen on October 30, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

Utah's power play rate of achievement is 14.8%, which ranks them 26th within the league. Calgary's rate is 17.9%, which ranks them 19th. Both teams have had trouble making the most of having an extra player, but Calgary has a little edge.

Utah is also better on the penalty kill, with a 76.9% rate of success (18th across the league) in comparison to Calgary's 73.3% (26th).

The biggest difference, though, is how well each team does in face-offs. Utah is the best in the league with a 56.1% success rate, while Calgary is the worst with a 44.6% record, ranking 30th.

Utah Hockey Club vs Calgary Flames: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club and the Calgary Flames are set to face off against each other in an exciting NHL encounter on October 30, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date October 30, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Calgary Flames on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN360, TVAS, Utah16

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Utah Hockey Club vs Calgary Flames team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

Connor Ingram's rough start to the season includes a 4-2-2 record, and a 3.87 goals against average, with an .868 save percentage.

Karel Vejmelka has a record of 0-2-0, a better 3.04 GAA, along with a .889 save percentage.

Clayton Keller leads the team with 10 points, which includes five goals and five assists.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sam Lipkin Undisclosed Out Sean Durzi Upper body injury Out

Calgary Flames team news

Dan Vladar has been stable with a 2-2-1 performance, a 3.18 goals against average, along with an .895 save percentage.

Dustin Wolf is doing a great job in goal, with a solid 3-1-0 record, a 2.74 goals-against average, and a remarkable .924 save percentage.

Rasmus Andersson has 10 points, including 4 goals and 6 assists.

Calgary Flames injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Samuel Honzek Upper body injury Out

