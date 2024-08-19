How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Calgary Flames NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NHL clash between the Utah Hockey Club and the Calgary Flames will happen on October 30, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.
Utah's power play rate of achievement is 14.8%, which ranks them 26th within the league. Calgary's rate is 17.9%, which ranks them 19th. Both teams have had trouble making the most of having an extra player, but Calgary has a little edge.
Utah is also better on the penalty kill, with a 76.9% rate of success (18th across the league) in comparison to Calgary's 73.3% (26th).
The biggest difference, though, is how well each team does in face-offs. Utah is the best in the league with a 56.1% success rate, while Calgary is the worst with a 44.6% record, ranking 30th.
Utah Hockey Club vs Calgary Flames: Date and puck-drop time
The Utah Hockey Club and the Calgary Flames are set to face off against each other in an exciting NHL encounter on October 30, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
|Date
|October 30, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Delta Center
|Location
|Salt Lake City, Utah
How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Calgary Flames on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SN360, TVAS, Utah16
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Utah Hockey Club vs Calgary Flames team news
Utah Hockey Club team news
Connor Ingram's rough start to the season includes a 4-2-2 record, and a 3.87 goals against average, with an .868 save percentage.
Karel Vejmelka has a record of 0-2-0, a better 3.04 GAA, along with a .889 save percentage.
Clayton Keller leads the team with 10 points, which includes five goals and five assists.
Utah Hockey Club injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Sam Lipkin
|Undisclosed
|Out
|Sean Durzi
|Upper body injury
|Out
Calgary Flames team news
Dan Vladar has been stable with a 2-2-1 performance, a 3.18 goals against average, along with an .895 save percentage.
Dustin Wolf is doing a great job in goal, with a solid 3-1-0 record, a 2.74 goals-against average, and a remarkable .924 save percentage.
Rasmus Andersson has 10 points, including 4 goals and 6 assists.
Calgary Flames injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Samuel Honzek
|Upper body injury
|Out