How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Utah Hockey Club will square off against the Anaheim Ducks to start a high-voltage NHL game on March 12, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Utah is 11th in the league with a strong power play effectiveness of 23.5%, while Anaheim is at the bottom of the league with a miserable 13% success rate, in 31st place.

Additionally, Utah's penalty kill is much better than Anaheim's, ranking 13th with 80.6% of the time compared to 28th with 73.7%.

In the face-off circle, Utah also dominates, winning 51.2% of its draws (11th in the league), while Anaheim comes in last at 44.2%.

Utah Hockey Club vs Anaheim Ducks: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club and the Anaheim Ducks will face off against each other in an epic NHL game on March 12, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date March 12, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Anaheim Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Utah Hockey Club vs Anaheim Ducks team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

Karel Vejmelka has a 17-16-6 record, a .909 SV%, a 2.49 GAA, and one shutout this season.

Jaxson Stauber has a 2.23 GAA and a .925 SV%, with one shutout.

Clayton Keller scored 73 points, which included 50 assists and 23 goals.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Connor Ingram Personal Out Nick Bjugstad Illness Out

Anaheim Ducks team news

Lukas Dostal has a 19-16-5 record, .912 SV%, 2.83 GAA, and one shutout.

Troy Terry has 17 goals and 30 assists and leads the Anaheim Ducks with 47 points.

Frank Vatrano has 19 goals—including three on the power play—and 195 shots on goal.

Anaheim Ducks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status John Gibson Lower body injury Day-to-Day Brock McGinn ACL injury Out

Utah Hockey Club and Anaheim Ducks head-to-head record

The Anaheim Ducks had Utah's number, capturing all three of their meetings this season, according to the clubs' previous three matches. Utah has been strong but has struggled to finish games against Anaheim, as seen by the fact that two of their wins were close 5-4 matchups.

Utah's defense may be concerned about the Ducks' offensive performance since they have averaged five goals every game in these games. Nonetheless, Utah has significant advantages in face-offs and special teams, which may help them manage possession and create more scoring opportunities.

Anaheim's ability to score in this game gives them a real threat once more, but Utah has a chance to flip the tide if they are able to shore up defensively and take use of their stronger power play.

Date Results Dec 23, 2024 Ducks 5-4 Utah Oct 17, 2024 Ducks 5-4 Utah Oct 03, 2024 Ducks 5-2 Utah

