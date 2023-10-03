Club America vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between America and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will be hoping to extend their lead atop the Liga MX standings when they host Pachuca at the Aztec Stadium on Tuesday.

Jonathan Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game as America beat Pumas UNAM 1-0 to climb to the top of the table in their most recent outing. America are unbeaten in their last eight matches and they will be full of confidence ahead of their clash against Pachuca.

Pachuca, on the other hand, are 14th in the standings having found wins hard to come by. They have just one in their last five outings and it will be difficult for them to find points against the league leaders on Tuesday. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs Pachuca kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 pm EDT Venue: Aztec Stadium

The Mexican Liga MX match between Club America and Pachuca will be played at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City.

It will kick off at 11 pm EDT on October 3 for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through TUDN and Fubo. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Club America team news

Sebastian Caceres was on the bench after being deemed fit for the game and should be part of the squad once again.

Israel Reyes and Nestor Araujo are ruled out through hamstring and knee injuries, respectively. Julian Quinones is set to lead the line for America and the rest of the squad is also likely to remain unchanged.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvare, Lichnovsky, Juarez, Fuentes; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Suarez, Valdes, Rodriguez; Quinones.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: Caceres, Lichnovsky, Juarez, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Rodriguez, Martinez

Pachuca team news

The visitors have no injury problems or suspensions to deal with ahead of their crucial encounter against the league leaders.

Pachuca's attack will play a crucial role as they must capitalize on their limited opportunities to potentially cause an upset.

The partnership of Roberto De La Rosa and Lucas Di Yorio will bear the responsibility of finding the back of the net for their team.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Perez, Cabral, Barreto, Macias; Terans, Sanchez, Montiel, Hinestroza; De la Rosa, Di Yorio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, Martinez, Herrera, Sanchez, Perez, J. Castillo, B. Castillo, Macias Midfielders: Ortiz, Pedraza, Montiel, Sanchez, Marchand, Terans, Lopez, Luna Forwards: D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Di Yorio, De La Rosa, I. Hernandez, Di Yorio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 America 0-3 Pachuca Liga MX August 2022 Pachuca 0-3 America Liga MX May 2022 Pachuca 3-0 America Liga MX May 2022 America 1-1 Pachuca Liga MX February 2022 America 1-3 Pachuca Liga MX

Useful links