Club America vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between CF America and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS side New England Revolution will take on Liga MX team Club America at the Azteca Stadium in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

New England Revolution beat Alajuelense 5-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16. However, they were defeated 0-4 by Club America in the first leg and will need a miracle to turn that deficit around.

Henry Martin, Alejandro Zendejas, Cristian Calderon and Brian Rodriguez scored the goals as Club America registered a dominant first-leg victory. It should be a fairly straightforward task for them in the second leg.

Club America vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: April 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: Azteca Stadium

Kick-off is at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Club America vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between New England Revolution and Club America will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, TUDN, and FS1 in the US.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

Argentine forward Thomas Chancalay is only behind Pachuca's Salomon Rondon in the list of top scorers with four goals to his name already. He will be the one to watch out for once again as the New England Revolution try to mount a stunning comeback.

Bobby Wood, Peyton Miller, Dylan Borrero and Brandon Bye who are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

New England Revolution predicted XI: Ravas; Lima, Mensah, Romney, Jones; Harkes, Polster, Kaye; Nacho Gil, Chancalay, Bajraktarevic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas Defenders: Farrell, Jones, Kessler, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago Midfielders: Boateng, Buck, C. Gil, Nacho Gil, Harkers, Kaye, McNamara, Panayotou, Polster Forwards: Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry, Vrioni

CF America team news

Spanish midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo has recovered from his knock and was a second-half substitute in the team's last Liga MX outing.

Zendejas, who scored in the first leg, has three goals in the competition and will be looking to add to his tally.

CF America predicted XI: L. Malagón; K. Álvarez, I. Lichnovsky, S. Cáceres, C. Calderón; R. Sanchez, J. Dos Santos, D. Valdés; J. Quiñones, A. Zendejas, H. Martín.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

Apart from the first leg in which Club America won 4-0, the two sides have never faced each other.

