Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The high-voltage NBA battle between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers will start on February 4, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Clippers rank third in the NBA defensively, giving up only 107.2 points each game and limiting rivals to 45.3% shooting. They have a 6-3 mark against division opponents.

The Lakers have a 12-13 record against teams over .500 and a 17-11 record against Western Conference groups.

The Clippers make an average of 12.1 three-pointers per game, which is a little less than the 13.3 three-pointers that the Lakers give up. The Lakers score an average of 112.2 points per game, which is 5.0 points higher than the 107.2 points the Clippers usually allow.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers will meet in an epic NBA game on February 4, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California.

DateFebruary 4, 2025
Tip-off Time10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
VenueIntuit Dome
LocationInglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

  • TV channel: TNT
  • Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM. 

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month. 

LA Clippers team news

James Harden scored an average of 21.5 points, got 5.8 rebounds, and made 8.4 assists each game.

Ivica Zubac has scored an average of 13.2 points and grabbed 10.3 rebounds every game in his last 10 games.

LA Clippers Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
SF, Nicolas BatumIllnessOut
SG, Cam ChristieAnkle injuryOut

Los Angeles Lakers team news

LeBron James is scoring an average of 24 points, getting 7.6 rebounds, and making 9.1 assists each game.

Austin Reaves has scored an average of 19.5 points a game in his last 10 games.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
SF, Cam ReddishPersonalDay-to-Day
PG, Luka DoncicCalf injuryOut

LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Clippers won three times and the Lakers won twice. Most of the contests have been very competitive, with both sides able to score a lot of points. In their latest game on the twentieth of January 2025, the Clippers won 116-102, demonstrating strong defense. The Lakers, however, displayed resolve, winning two of their last four, which included a high-scoring 130-125 success on November 2, 2023. With James Harden along LeBron James guiding their teams, this game might depend on how well each team shoots from three-point range. The Clippers are a bit behind the Los Angeles Lakers in three-point shots made. The Lakers' scoring skills might challenge the Clippers' strong defense. It will be a tough game, and the result will depend on whether the Clippers can defend well or if the Los Angeles Lakers can speed up the game and take advantage of scoring chances.

DateResults
Jan 20, 2025Clippers 116-102 Lakers
Feb 29, 2024Lakers 116-112 Clippers
Jan 24, 2024Clippers 127-116 Lakers
Jan 08, 2024Lakers 106-103 Clippers
Nov 02, 2023Lakers 130-125 Clippers

