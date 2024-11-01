How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland vs Orlando NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-0) aim to extend their five-game winning streak as they host the Orlando Magic (3-2) on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After a disappointing preseason in which they lost all four games against the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons, the Cavaliers have turned things around spectacularly in the 2024-25 regular season. They remain unbeaten through four games, currently perched atop the Eastern Conference standings.

While the Orlando Magic haven’t matched the Cavaliers' perfect start, they've still shown commendable form, boasting a 3-1 record that ranks third in the Eastern Conference. Despite facing challenges in preseason—recording two losses, one win, and a canceled game—the Magic have burst out of the gate with a series of impressive performances, looking to build on their success this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH.

Date Friday, November 1, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, OH

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic live on:

National TV : ESPN

: Local TV channel: FDSN FL / FDSN OH

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news & key performers

Despite their disappointing exit last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have remained united and are determined to achieve a better outcome this time around. With no player departures and the addition of two-way player JT Thor, the team appears well-prepared under the guidance of new head coach Kenny Atkinson, a former assistant with the Golden State Warriors.

All the key players, including stars Donovan Mitchell, Jared Allen, Evan Mobley, and 2016 NBA champion Tristan Thompson, have signed new contracts, solidifying a roster with a clear mission and ample experience. Their undefeated status in the league so far only adds to the optimism surrounding the Cavaliers’ potential to reach the NBA Finals once again this season. Donovan Mitchell is currently averaging 23.8 points and 5 assists, while Evan Mobley contributes 19.2 points and 2.2 assists. Jarrett Allen is another key contributor in double-digit scoring, and Darius Garland is pulling down 1.6 rebounds per game.

Orlando Magic team news & key performers

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic are averaging 112.2 points while shooting at 44.7 percent and allowing 107.8 points with a shooting percentage of 44.9. Paolo Banchero is leading the way for the Magic with an impressive average of 29 points and 5.6 assists. Franz Wagner also stands out, averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. Jalen Suggs is another essential scorer in double digits, and Moritz Wagner is contributing by grabbing 4.4 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 07/13/24 Orlando Magic 106-79 Cleveland Cavaliers LVSL 05/05/24 Cleveland Cavaliers 106-94 Orlando Magic NBA 05/04/24 Orlando Magic 103-96 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 05/01/24 Cleveland Cavaliers 104-103 Orlando Magic NBA 04/27/24 Orlando Magic 112-89 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA

