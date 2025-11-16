How to watch Clemson vs Louisville NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ACC action heats up on Sunday as the Clemson Tigers (3-1) welcome the No. 22 Louisville Cardinals (2-1) to Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson, which finished 14-17 overall and 7-13 in ACC play a year ago, is looking to show real growth in Year 2 under its current core. The Tigers put up 66.0 points per game last season, including 9.6 points at the free-throw line and 22.2 points from beyond the arc. They enter this matchup on a high note after dismantling American University, 78-38, on Thursday, a wire-to-wire win that showcased their defensive bite.

Louisville, meanwhile, has been the gold standard in the ACC since joining the conference in 2014-15. Under head coach Jeff Walz, the Cardinals have gone an impressive 10-1 in ACC openers, setting the tone year after year. Louisville is coming off a gritty 74-68 victory over Colorado on Wednesday, a performance that reaffirmed why the Cards remain one of the league’s toughest outs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Clemson vs Louisville NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Clemson vs Louisville: Date and tip-off time

The Clemson Tigers will face off against the Louisville Cardinals in an exciting NCAAW game on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson University, South Carolina.

Date Sunday, November 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Littlejohn Coliseum Location Clemson University, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson vs Louisville on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Clemson Tigers and the Louisville Cardinals live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Clemson vs Louisville team news & key performers

Clemson Tigers team news

Clemson heads into the matchup sitting at 3-1, with wins over USC Upstate, Mercer, and American offset by a road loss to second-ranked South Carolina, a team Louisville will host next month. The Tigers are in year two under Shawn Poppie after finishing 14-17 overall and 6-12 in ACC competition last season. Preseason expectations placed Clemson 11th in the ACC, but they’ll see this showdown as a chance to measure their progress against the league’s standard-bearer.

Louisville Cardinals team news

Louisville enters conference play as the ACC’s gold standard, and the numbers back it up. Since joining the league in 2014-15, Jeff Walz's Cardinals have gone 10-1 in ACC openers and have dominated the conference over the past 11 seasons with 151 league victories and a stellar .812 winning percentage. They’re one of only two programs to clear the 80% mark during that span, underscoring just how consistent their reign has been.

They’ll have to navigate Sunday’s clash without freshman Yevheniia Putra, who is away representing Ukraine in European Championship qualifying. Putra has featured in all three games so far this season, making her absence a notable one.