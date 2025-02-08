How to watch today's Clemson vs Duke NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Clemson vs Duke NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 21 Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) will face No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0) lock horns on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Duke Blue Devils kept their momentum rolling with a commanding 83-54 road victory over Syracuse on Wednesday night at JMA Wireless Dome. Duke never found itself behind in the contest and showcased its depth with five players hitting double figures. The win marked their 16th straight triumph, pushing their season record to an impressive 20-2.

Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers saw their six-game winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night, falling 89-86 in a grueling triple-overtime thriller at Littlejohn Coliseum. Despite leading by three at halftime and holding a six-point advantage late, Clemson couldn't shake off a resilient Georgia Tech squad. The loss dropped them to 18-4 on the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Clemson vs Duke NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Clemson vs Duke: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson University, South Carolina.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Littlejohn Coliseum Location Clemson University, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson vs Duke on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Blue Devils on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Clemson vs Duke play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Clemson Tigers team news & key performers

Injury Report: Ace Buckner (G) – Out, Del Jones (G) – Questionable

Clemson had multiple opportunities to seal the deal against Georgia Tech but let victory slip through their fingers. Chase Hunter delivered a stellar performance, stuffing the stat sheet with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, five steals, and two blocks. Ian Schieffelin also had a night to remember, dropping a career-high 23 points along with eight rebounds.

Chauncey Wiggins added 15 points and six boards to the cause. However, the Tigers struggled with efficiency, shooting just 38% from the field. Their rebounding woes were costly, as they were outworked on the glass 56-46, surrendering a staggering 24 offensive rebounds. They also lost the battle in the paint, getting outscored 44-28 down low.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Duke's dominance against the Orange was evident from the opening tip. They entered halftime up by 14 and only widened the gap in the second half, cruising to victory. Tyrese Proctor led the charge with a game-high 16 points, draining four shots from beyond the arc. Kon Knueppel chipped in 12 points, while Cooper Flagg added 11. Isaiah Evans and Sion James contributed 10 points apiece, rounding out a well-balanced offensive display.

Inside the paint, Maliq Brown controlled the boards, pulling down a game-high eight rebounds while adding six points, three steals, an assist, and a block. The Blue Devils also capitalized on Syracuse's mistakes, racking up a season-best 23 points off turnovers.