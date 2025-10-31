How to watch today's Clemson vs Duke NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Clemson Tigers are all set to host the Duke Blue Devils on November 1, 2025, at the Clemson Memorial Stadium. The Tigers haven't had a great campaign, securing three victories and four losses. The Blue Devils, however, are not at their best but have four wins to boast about, regardless of their three defeats.

In their last three outings, Clemson have earned two big wins, humbling Boston College and UNC in the process. However, their engine was dismantled against SMU in the latest clash. When they take on Duke on Saturday, they'll aim to return to winning ways.

Duke were on a three-game winning run, where they earned scintillating victories over NC State (45-33), Syracuse (38-3), and California (45-21). However, they went down against eighth-seeded Georgia Tech last week and will now aim to get their season back on track when they travel to Clemson.

Clemson vs Duke: Date and kick-off time

The Clemson vs Duke game will be played on November 1 at the Clemson Memorial Stadium.

Date November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 PM ET / 09:00 AM PT Venue Clemson Memorial Stadium Location Clemson University, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson vs Duke on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ACC

: ACC Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Clemson vs Duke Team News

Clemson Team News

For Clemson, starter quarterback Cade Klubnik has a sprained ankle and is questionable for this game. Wide receiver Antonio Williams is ruled out of the season, while center Austin Collins is out for this fixture.

Duke Team News

Duke have a clean slate for this game with quarterback Maalik Murphy and running backs Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle set to feature against Clemson.