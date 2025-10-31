How to watch today's Clemson vs Duke NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Clemson Tigers are all set to host the Duke Blue Devils on November 1, 2025, at the Clemson Memorial Stadium. The Tigers haven't had a great campaign, securing three victories and four losses. The Blue Devils, however, are not at their best but have four wins to boast about, regardless of their three defeats.
In their last three outings, Clemson have earned two big wins, humbling Boston College and UNC in the process. However, their engine was dismantled against SMU in the latest clash. When they take on Duke on Saturday, they'll aim to return to winning ways.
Duke were on a three-game winning run, where they earned scintillating victories over NC State (45-33), Syracuse (38-3), and California (45-21). However, they went down against eighth-seeded Georgia Tech last week and will now aim to get their season back on track when they travel to Clemson.
READ MORE:Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Clemson vs Duke: Date and kick-off time
The Clemson vs Duke game will be played on November 1 at the Clemson Memorial Stadium.
|Date
|November 1, 2025
|Kick-off Time
|12:00 PM ET / 09:00 AM PT
|Venue
|Clemson Memorial Stadium
|Location
|Clemson University, South Carolina
How to watch Clemson vs Duke on TV & stream live online
- TV Channel: ACC
- Streaming Service: FuboTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
In case you are unable to watch the game due to a georestriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. In sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.
Clemson vs Duke Team News
Clemson Team News
For Clemson, starter quarterback Cade Klubnik has a sprained ankle and is questionable for this game. Wide receiver Antonio Williams is ruled out of the season, while center Austin Collins is out for this fixture.
Duke Team News
Duke have a clean slate for this game with quarterback Maalik Murphy and running backs Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle set to feature against Clemson.