Cincinnati vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news

Cincinnati will take on Monterrey in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the TQL Stadium on Thursday.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) team has enjoyed an unbeaten start to their new campaign, with three wins and a draw so far. They beat Cavalier in the previous round with an aggregate scoreline of 6-0.

Monterrey will pose a difficult challenge. They are top of the Liga MX table and are unbeaten in their last 13 games. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Cincinnati vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7pm ET Venue: TQL Stadium

The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 7pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2 and Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Kipp Keller and Nick Hagglund are set to miss the upcoming match due to injuries. Backup goalkeeper Alec Kann is also nursing a hand injury and will be unavailable.

The Orange and Blue recently acquired USMNT full-back DeAndre Yedlin from Inter Miami, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the experienced player immediately become part of the starting lineup.

Cincinnati predicted XI: Schulte; Robinson, Miazga, Murphy; Yedlin, Nwobodo, Bucha, Orellano; Baird, Boupendza.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Akpunonu, Foster, Halsey, Miazga, Murphy, Powell, Robinson, Yedlin Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Jimenez, Kubo, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela Forwards: Baird, Boupendza, Ordóñez, Santos

Monterrey team news

Victor Guzman will be absent for the match against Cincinnati due to injury.

Jordi Cortizo and Cesar Bustos are also uncertain for the game, with the latter nursing a muscle issue.

The biggest headline would be the return of Brandon Vazquez to face his former club. He is expected to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Leone, Moreno, Arteaga; Corona, Rodriguez, Canales, Meza; Berterame, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Rodriguez Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Cincinnati and Monterrey.

