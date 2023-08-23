Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch US Open Cup semi-final

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Cincinnati and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cincinnati will host Inter Miami at TQL Stadium on Wednesday in the US Open Cup semi-final. Cincinnati are the current leaders of the MLS Eastern Conference, while Inter Miami are in the 15th spot but have recently found form following the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Messi will be hoping to win his second trophy as an Inter Miami player after the Argentine led the team to the Leagues Cup triumph recently. They have now won seven games in a row and will be confident against Cincinnati who have lost their last two matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: August 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm EDT Venue: TQL Stadium

The game between Cincinnati and Inter Miami will be played at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 7 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Cincinnati vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on CBS Sports, Telemundo, Peacock, fubo and Paramount+ in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cincinnati team news

Head coach Pat Noonan is dealing with three injury-related absences; Yuya Kubo is sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Dominique Badji and Gerardo Valenzuela are both out with leg injuries until next month.

In 2023, TQL Stadium has become an impregnable stronghold for The Orange and Blue, as they have gone undefeated at home in all competitions, boasting a record of 15 wins and 3 draws. And they will look to field their strongest lineup against an in-form Messi team.

Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera; Arias, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal, Acosta; Santos, Vazquez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Kann Defenders: Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders: Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards: Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Inter Miami team news

Robert Taylor and Sergio Busquets have been smoothly handling the midfield, playing a key role in Miami's successful Leagues Cup campaign. The semi-final is likely to feature a largely unchanged lineup.

In recent matches, Inter Miami's wings, spearheaded by DeAndre Yedlin and Jordi Alba, have flourished, with Jozef Martinez and Messi finding the net regularly.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender; Yedlin, Miller, Kryvtsov, Alba; Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Taylor, Messi, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Fray, Hall, Alba, Allen, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Campana, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Messi, Taylor, Robinson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Cincinnati 1 - 0 Inter Miami MLS July 2022 Inter Miami 4 - 4 Cincinnati MLS March 2022 Cincinnati 3 - 1 Inter Miami MLS October 2021 Inter Miami 5 - 1 Cincinnati MLS September 2021 Cincinnati 0 - 1 Inter Miami MLS

