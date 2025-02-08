How to watch today's Cincinnati vs BYU NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati vs BYU NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Big 12 action continues on Saturday as the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-9, 3-8 Big 12) welcome the BYU Cougars (15-7, 6-5 Big 12) to Fifth Third Arena for a pivotal conference showdown.

The Bearcats find themselves in 15th place in the Big 12 standings, despite securing a 93-83 road win over UCF in their last outing. Offensively, Cincinnati has struggled to put up big numbers, averaging just 71 points per contest—ranking 263rd in the nation. However, their defense has been a bright spot, conceding only 63.9 points per game, the 18th-best mark in the country.

On the other hand, the Cougars sit in sixth place in the conference and are coming off an 85-74 defeat at the hands of Arizona. BYU boasts a far more potent offensive attack, averaging 80.7 points per game, which ranks 43rd nationally. Defensively, they surrender 68.5 points per contest, good for 87th in the country.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati vs BYU NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Cincinnati vs BYU: Date and tip-off time

The Bearcats and the Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Fifth Third Arena in Cincy, Ohio.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Fifth Third Arena Location Cincy, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati vs BYU on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bearcats and the Cougars on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Cincinnati vs BYU play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Cincinnati Bearcats team news & key performers

Simas Lukosius leads the scoring charge for the Bearcats, averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. On the glass, Dillon Mitchell is the team’s top rebounder, pulling down 6.6 boards per outing, while Jizzle James directs the offense with a team-high 3.9 assists per game.

From deep, Lukosius has been Cincinnati's primary threat, draining an average of 2.2 three-pointers per game. Defensively, Mitchell has a knack for disrupting passing lanes, leading the team with 1.5 steals per contest, while Aziz Bandaogo anchors the paint with 1.5 blocks per game.

BYU Cougars team news & key performers

For the Cougars, Richie Saunders is the primary scoring option, averaging 15.1 points per game while also contributing 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Keba Keita dominates the boards, hauling in 7.9 rebounds per game while adding 6.4 points and 1.0 assist. Meanwhile, Egor Demin runs the offense, leading BYU with 5.7 assists per game while also averaging 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds.

From beyond the arc, Saunders is BYU's deadliest marksman, connecting on 2.4 triples per game. On the defensive end, Demin leads the way with 1.3 steals per contest, while Keita protects the rim with 0.9 blocks per game.