How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds (1-2) are set to welcome the Texas Rangers (3-1) to Great American Ball Park on Monday evening for the opener of a three-game set.

Texas is coming off a narrow 3-2 victory over the Red Sox, highlighted by a strong offensive performance from Wyatt Langford, who went 2-for-4 with a homer and an RBI. Reliever Shawn Armstrong earned the win after tossing one inning, surrendering a run on one hit while fanning one batter.

Meanwhile, the Reds suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Giants on Sunday. Austin Wynns contributed offensively with a solo shot and two RBI, but starter Nick Martinez took the loss, allowing four earned runs on four hits across six innings while striking out five.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLBN

Local TV Channel: FDSOH and RSN

and Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Reds will take on the Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz launched 25 homers while hitting .259 last season, while Spencer Steer drove in 92 runs and recorded 129 hits. Gavin Lux slashed .251 with 24 doubles, two triples, and 10 homers, while Jeimer Candelario added 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, and 27 walks despite batting .225.

Cincinnati will turn to Brady Singer on the mound. The right-hander, who spent last season with Kansas City, finished with a 9-13 record, a 3.71 ERA, 170 strikeouts, and a 1.27 WHIP.

Texas Rangers team news

On the Texas side, Marcus Semien posted a .237 average with 23 homers and 74 RBI last year, while Corey Seager batted .278 and belted 30 home runs. Langford wrapped up the season hitting .253 with 16 homers and 74 RBI, and Jake Burger collected 134 hits with a .301 on-base percentage and a .460 slugging percentage.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker to the hill. The right-hander went 0-2 last season with a 3.86 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and a 1.54 WHIP.

Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record