How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Cincinnati Reds (1-2) are set to welcome the Texas Rangers (3-1) to Great American Ball Park on Monday evening for the opener of a three-game set.
Texas is coming off a narrow 3-2 victory over the Red Sox, highlighted by a strong offensive performance from Wyatt Langford, who went 2-for-4 with a homer and an RBI. Reliever Shawn Armstrong earned the win after tossing one inning, surrendering a run on one hit while fanning one batter.
Meanwhile, the Reds suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Giants on Sunday. Austin Wynns contributed offensively with a solo shot and two RBI, but starter Nick Martinez took the loss, allowing four earned runs on four hits across six innings while striking out five.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds vs. the Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.
Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Reds will take on the Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Date
Monday, March 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
Venue
Great American Ball Park
Location
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players
Cincinnati Reds team news
Elly De La Cruz launched 25 homers while hitting .259 last season, while Spencer Steer drove in 92 runs and recorded 129 hits. Gavin Lux slashed .251 with 24 doubles, two triples, and 10 homers, while Jeimer Candelario added 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, and 27 walks despite batting .225.
Cincinnati will turn to Brady Singer on the mound. The right-hander, who spent last season with Kansas City, finished with a 9-13 record, a 3.71 ERA, 170 strikeouts, and a 1.27 WHIP.
Texas Rangers team news
On the Texas side, Marcus Semien posted a .237 average with 23 homers and 74 RBI last year, while Corey Seager batted .278 and belted 30 home runs. Langford wrapped up the season hitting .253 with 16 homers and 74 RBI, and Jake Burger collected 134 hits with a .301 on-base percentage and a .460 slugging percentage.
The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker to the hill. The right-hander went 0-2 last season with a 3.86 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and a 1.54 WHIP.
Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
13.03.25
ST
Texas Rangers
Cincinnati Reds
4-3
06.03.25
ST
Cincinnati Reds
Texas Rangers
3-5
29.04.24
MLB
Texas Rangers
Cincinnati Reds
4-3
28.04.24
MLB
Texas Rangers
Cincinnati Reds
4-8
27.04.24
MLB
Texas Rangers
Cincinnati Reds
2-1