+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Boston Red Sox v Texas RangersGetty Images Sport
Stream live with a free 7 day trial
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds (1-2) are set to welcome the Texas Rangers (3-1) to Great American Ball Park on Monday evening for the opener of a three-game set.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

Texas is coming off a narrow 3-2 victory over the Red Sox, highlighted by a strong offensive performance from Wyatt Langford, who went 2-for-4 with a homer and an RBI. Reliever Shawn Armstrong earned the win after tossing one inning, surrendering a run on one hit while fanning one batter.

Meanwhile, the Reds suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Giants on Sunday. Austin Wynns contributed offensively with a solo shot and two RBI, but starter Nick Martinez took the loss, allowing four earned runs on four hits across six innings while striking out five.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds vs. the Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: FDSOH and RSN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Reds will take on the Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date

Monday, March 31, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT

Venue

Great American Ball Park

Location

Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz launched 25 homers while hitting .259 last season, while Spencer Steer drove in 92 runs and recorded 129 hits. Gavin Lux slashed .251 with 24 doubles, two triples, and 10 homers, while Jeimer Candelario added 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, and 27 walks despite batting .225.

Cincinnati will turn to Brady Singer on the mound. The right-hander, who spent last season with Kansas City, finished with a 9-13 record, a 3.71 ERA, 170 strikeouts, and a 1.27 WHIP.

Texas Rangers team news

On the Texas side, Marcus Semien posted a .237 average with 23 homers and 74 RBI last year, while Corey Seager batted .278 and belted 30 home runs. Langford wrapped up the season hitting .253 with 16 homers and 74 RBI, and Jake Burger collected 134 hits with a .301 on-base percentage and a .460 slugging percentage.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker to the hill. The right-hander went 0-2 last season with a 3.86 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and a 1.54 WHIP.

Cincinnati Reds vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

13.03.25

ST

Texas Rangers

Cincinnati Reds

4-3

06.03.25

ST

Cincinnati Reds

Texas Rangers

3-5

29.04.24

MLB

Texas Rangers

Cincinnati Reds

4-3

28.04.24

MLB

Texas Rangers

Cincinnati Reds

4-8

27.04.24

MLB

Texas Rangers

Cincinnati Reds

2-1

Advertisement