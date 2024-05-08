Chivas vs Toluca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas will take on Toluca in the quarter-final of the Liga MX Clausura at the Akron Stadium on Wednesday.

Toluca finished third in the standings whereas Chivas were sixth. Toluca will be hopeful of claiming a victory in the first leg of the quarter-final as they are in fine form at the moment. The visitors have lost only two out of their last 11 matches. It won't be that easy, though, as Chivas are unbeaten in their last eight games.

Chivas vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: May 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.05 pm ET Venue: Akron Stadium

The match will be played at the Akron Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Chivas vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

During the tournament, Chivas had faced multiple injuries that hindered their squad. However, Fernando Gago will commence the journey towards the 13th championship with all available resources.

Victor Guzman had six goals in his name during the league stage and will be looking to add to his tally against Toluca.

Chivas predicted XI: Whalley; Calderon, Briseno, Orozco; Mozo, Beltran, Gutierrez, Guzman, Garcia; Alvarado, Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigi

Toluca team news

Toluca have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial game against Chivas in the mid-week fixture. Jean Meneses will be once again entrusted with the duty of coming up with goals after he scored six goals in the league phase.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel Midfielders: Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa Forwards: Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/01/24 Chivas 3 - 2 Toluca Liga MX 02/10/23 Toluca 1 - 1 Chivas Liga MX 22/01/23 Chivas 1 - 2 Toluca Liga MX 05/09/22 Toluca 0 - 0 Chivas Liga MX 10/04/22 Toluca 1 - 1 Chivas Liga MX

