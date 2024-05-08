Chivas vs Toluca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chivas will take on Toluca in the quarter-final of the Liga MX Clausura at the Akron Stadium on Wednesday.
Toluca finished third in the standings whereas Chivas were sixth. Toluca will be hopeful of claiming a victory in the first leg of the quarter-final as they are in fine form at the moment. The visitors have lost only two out of their last 11 matches. It won't be that easy, though, as Chivas are unbeaten in their last eight games.
Chivas vs Toluca kick-off time
|Date:
|May 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9.05 pm ET
|Venue:
|Akron Stadium
The match will be played at the Akron Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9.05 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Chivas vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Chivas team news
During the tournament, Chivas had faced multiple injuries that hindered their squad. However, Fernando Gago will commence the journey towards the 13th championship with all available resources.
Victor Guzman had six goals in his name during the league stage and will be looking to add to his tally against Toluca.
Chivas predicted XI: Whalley; Calderon, Briseno, Orozco; Mozo, Beltran, Gutierrez, Guzman, Garcia; Alvarado, Marin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo
|Midfielders:
|Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigi
Toluca team news
Toluca have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial game against Chivas in the mid-week fixture. Jean Meneses will be once again entrusted with the duty of coming up with goals after he scored six goals in the league phase.
Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Mora, Huerta, Pereira, Baeza; Ruiz, Araujo; Orrantia, Dominguez, Lopez; Meneses.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Volpi, García
|Defenders:
|Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas, Villegas Maciel
|Midfielders:
|Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa
|Forwards:
|Raul, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|31/01/24
|Chivas 3 - 2 Toluca
|Liga MX
|02/10/23
|Toluca 1 - 1 Chivas
|Liga MX
|22/01/23
|Chivas 1 - 2 Toluca
|Liga MX
|05/09/22
|Toluca 0 - 0 Chivas
|Liga MX
|10/04/22
|Toluca 1 - 1 Chivas
|Liga MX