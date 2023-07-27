Chivas vs Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Chivas and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Thursday, July 27, Cincinnati will host Guadalajara at the TQL Stadium in the 2023 Leagues Cup. Cincinnati leads their division with two of a possible three points. With all three points, they will win the group and secure a place in the knockout stages.

The hosts are now focusing on continental football after a successful MLS season. In their Leagues Cup opener on Monday, Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City drew 2-2 before Cincinnati won on penalties.

Meanwhile, Guadalajara has had an outstanding start to the Liga MX season and will aim to carry that momentum into the Leagues Cup. In their most recent league game, they defeated Club Nexaca 2-0, with goals from Juan Brigido and Fernando Beltran on either side of the half.

Chivas vs Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: Jul 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

Chivas and Cincinnati face off on Jul 27 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Chivas vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Jonathan Padilla, who scored in both of their previous league matches, will surely retain his place on the left wing. He is off to a great start and will hope to keep adding goals to the bag.

Ronaldo Cisneros could make a case for a starting position in the attack after scoring thrice as a substitute this season.

Chivas predicted XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Calderon; Guzman, Beltran; Brizuela, Cisneros, Padilla.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oscar Whalley, Miguel Jimenez, Raúl Rangel Defenders: Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepulveda, Antonio Briseno, Jesus Orozco, Jesus Sanchez, Alejandro Mayorga, Hiram Mier, Cristian Calderon Midfielders: Victor Guzman, Pavel Perez, Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela, Erick Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltran, Carlos Cisneros, Fernando Gonzalez, Alan Torres, Zahid Munoz Forwards: Daniel Rios, Jose Juan Macias, Ricardo Marin, Ronaldo Cisneros, Padilla

Cincinnati team news

Joey Akpounonu has missed the majority of the season due to injury and is expected to miss out yet again. Luciano Acosta has been in fine form in front of the goal and has been the club's top scorer with eleven goals to his name.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Arias, Gaddis, Murphy; Powell, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Kubo; Acosta, Badji.

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have never played against each other in official tournaments. They played a friendly last year in a 3-1 win for Cincinnati.

