How to watch today's Chivas vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two bottom-half sides on the Liga MX Clausura 2025 standings table, Chivas and Tijuana will go head-to-head at Estadio Akron on Sunday.

Oscar Garcia's men drew their last league encounter 1-1 with Queretaro, while Tijuana are coming off back-to-back losses against Tigres and Cruz Azul.

How to watch Chivas vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Tijuana will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Universo and Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chivas vs Tijuana kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Tijuana will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:05 pm PT / 10:05 pm ET on Sunday, February 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chivas team news

Garcia will be without the suspended Jose Castillo, apart from the injured lot of Leonardo Sepulveda, Daniel Aguirre, Oscar Whalley, Luis Olivas and Victor Guzman.

While forward Alan Pulido remains a doubt due to a knee issue, winger Jonathan Padilla will be among the regular starters to expect a recall to the XI. Alan Mozo could replace the suspended Castillo at right-back.

Tijuana team news

Los Xolos manager Juan Carlos Osorio will miss injured duo Christian Rivera and Emanuel Reynoso once again, while Carlos Valenzuela has joined Queretaro on loan.

Jose Zuniga may get the nod after scoring off the bench last time out, with Jose de Jesus Corona expected to continue in between the sticks.

