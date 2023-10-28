Chivas vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will be looking close the five-points gap towards Liga MX leaders America, at least temporarily, when they take on Chivas on Saturday.

Both sides returned to winning ways last weekend, with Robert Siboldi's men moving second following a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul, while Veljko Paunovic's side are beating around the top-six having last defeated Puebla 2-0.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chivas vs Tigres kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:05 pm ET Venue: Jalisco Stadium

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Tigres will be played at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:05 pm ET on October 28 in the United States (US).

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Telemundo, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling Latino.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Jose Rangel missed out with a head injury, while Jose Macias and Carlos Cisneros won't be back until around early next year after ACL injury setbacks.

Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderon are out due to personal reasons.

Chivas possible XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Briseno, Sepulveda, Mayorga; Beltran, Gonzalez, Guzman; Alvarado, Marin, Brizuela

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley Defenders: Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Mier, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez Midfielders: Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Brigido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin

Tigres team news

Tigres have three injury absentees in Miguel Ortega, Diego Reyes and David Ayala who are ruled out on account of shoulder, hand and knee injuries, respectively.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Samir, Pizarro, Angulo; Gorriaran, Vigon; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Ibanez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez Defenders: Samir, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 28, 2023 Chivas 2-2 (2-3 AET) Tigres Liga MX May 25, 2023 Tigres 0-0 Chivas Liga MX Feb 25, 2023 Tigres 1-2 Chivas Liga MX Dec 22, 2022 Chivas 2-1 Tigres Copa por Mexico Sep 13, 2022 Chivas 1-4 Tigres Liga MX

