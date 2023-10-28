Chivas vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

Tigres will be looking close the five-points gap towards Liga MX leaders America, at least temporarily, when they take on Chivas on Saturday.
Both sides returned to winning ways last weekend, with Robert Siboldi's men moving second following a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul, while Veljko Paunovic's side are beating around the top-six having last defeated Puebla 2-0.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Chivas vs Tigres kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9:05 pm ET
|Venue:
|Jalisco Stadium
The Liga MX match between Chivas and Tigres will be played at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.
It will kick off at 9:05 pm ET on October 28 in the United States (US).
How to watch Chivas vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through Telemundo, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling Latino.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Chivas team news
Jose Rangel missed out with a head injury, while Jose Macias and Carlos Cisneros won't be back until around early next year after ACL injury setbacks.
Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderon are out due to personal reasons.
Chivas possible XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Briseno, Sepulveda, Mayorga; Beltran, Gonzalez, Guzman; Alvarado, Marin, Brizuela
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jimenez, Whalley
|Defenders:
|Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Mier, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez
|Midfielders:
|Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Brigido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla
|Forwards:
|R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin
Tigres team news
Tigres have three injury absentees in Miguel Ortega, Diego Reyes and David Ayala who are ruled out on account of shoulder, hand and knee injuries, respectively.
Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Samir, Pizarro, Angulo; Gorriaran, Vigon; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Ibanez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzman, Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Samir, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona, Aquino
|Midfielders:
|Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
|Forwards:
|Ibanez, Gignac
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 28, 2023
|Chivas 2-2 (2-3 AET) Tigres
|Liga MX
|May 25, 2023
|Tigres 0-0 Chivas
|Liga MX
|Feb 25, 2023
|Tigres 1-2 Chivas
|Liga MX
|Dec 22, 2022
|Chivas 2-1 Tigres
|Copa por Mexico
|Sep 13, 2022
|Chivas 1-4 Tigres
|Liga MX