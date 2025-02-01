+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Akron
team-logo
Stream live on Fubo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Chivas vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXCD GuadalajaraQueretaro FCCD Guadalajara vs Queretaro FC

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On a winless run of three games, Chivas will welcome Queretaro to Estadio Akron for a Liga MX fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have booked wins in the last three times the two sides faced off and will be expecting to extend their dominance, while Queretaro also hope to turn the corner after back-to-back losses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chivas vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
PeacockWatch here
TelemundoWatch here

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Queretaro will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chivas vs Queretaro kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Queretaro will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 3:05 pm PT / 6:05 pm ET on Saturday, February 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Chivas team news

Daniel Aguirre, Leonardo Sepulveda, Oscar Whalley, Victor Guzman and Luis Olivas are ruled out due to injuries, while Alan Mozo and Alan Pulido are doubts.

Chivas manager Oscar Garcia is likely to persist with Teun Wilke leading the line.

Queretaro team news

Queretaro boss Benjamin Mora appears to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, with centre-back Jose Canale in contention to return to the XI after serving his one-match ban for his red card against Tijuana.

Pablo Barrera, Josue Colman and Adonis Preciado will all start in support of centre-forward Brian Rubio once again.

Form

CDG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

QFC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CDG

Last 5 matches

QFC

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

9

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement