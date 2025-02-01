How to watch today's Chivas vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On a winless run of three games, Chivas will welcome Queretaro to Estadio Akron for a Liga MX fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have booked wins in the last three times the two sides faced off and will be expecting to extend their dominance, while Queretaro also hope to turn the corner after back-to-back losses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chivas vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Queretaro will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chivas vs Queretaro kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Queretaro will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 3:05 pm PT / 6:05 pm ET on Saturday, February 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chivas team news

Daniel Aguirre, Leonardo Sepulveda, Oscar Whalley, Victor Guzman and Luis Olivas are ruled out due to injuries, while Alan Mozo and Alan Pulido are doubts.

Chivas manager Oscar Garcia is likely to persist with Teun Wilke leading the line.

Queretaro team news

Queretaro boss Benjamin Mora appears to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, with centre-back Jose Canale in contention to return to the XI after serving his one-match ban for his red card against Tijuana.

Pablo Barrera, Josue Colman and Adonis Preciado will all start in support of centre-forward Brian Rubio once again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links