How to watch today's Chivas vs Cibao CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Chivas and Cibao, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estadio Akron will stage the CONCACAF Champions Cup round one second leg game between Chivas and Cibao on Wednesday.

The Mexican side was close to suffering a shock defeat in the first leg tie that was held in the Dominican Republic but was rescued at the death by Luis Rey's equaliser.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chivas vs Cibao online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Chivas and Cibao will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chivas vs Cibao kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Akron

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Chivas and Cibao will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, February 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chivas team news

Rey will be partnered by Miguel Tapias at the heart of defense, while Yael Padilla - who created the goal - could be handed a start ahead of Fernando Beltran.

Leonardo Sepulveda, Luis Olivas and Victor Guzman are sidelined through injuries, while Daniel Aguirre and Oscar Whalley are doubts.

Cibao team news

The 42-year-old Miguel Lloyd will look to record a clean sheet after nearly pulling it off last week. Defender Ernesto Trinidad also put up a standout performance in Cibao's home leg, where Juan Diaz scored the opening goal assisted by Gonzalo Alarcon.

However, Diaz is suspended after being sent off against Chivas - albeit after he was replaced by Edipo Rodriguez. So the latter is likely to be handed a start.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links