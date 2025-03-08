How to watch today's Chivas vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will face off against Chivas once again for a Clasico de Mexico meeting at Estadio Akron, but this time in Liga MX on Saturday.

It's the second time the two sides will lock horns this week after the hosts emerged victorious by a one-goal margin in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg tie in the round of 16.

On the Clausura 2025 standings table, Aguilas trail current leaders Leon by three points, while Chivas are on the edge of a qualification for the play-in round spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chivas vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chivas vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Club America will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:05 pm PT / 10:05 pm ET on Saturday, March 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chivas team news

Chivas head coach Gerardo Espinoza is unlikely to be able to call upon the services of Leonardo Sepulveda, Oscar Whalley and Victor Guzman, but Luis Olivas is sure to miss out due to an ACL injury.

Chicharito and Cade Cowell came off the bench last time out, and it is to be seen if Alan Pulido leads the line once again.

Club America team news

America boss Andre Jardine will be without Igor Lichnovsky through injury, while Jonathan dos Santos and Sebastian Caceres remain doubtful for the weekend tie.

Alvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas and Henry Martin will continue to feature in attack for the visitors.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links