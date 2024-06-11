Chile vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Chile and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chile will round up their 2024 Copa America preparations with an international friendly against fellow Copas-bound Paraguay at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Tuesday.

La Roja last registered a 3-2 loss to France, while Los Guaranies will play a friendly against Panama following this game. Daniel Garnero's side were last involved in a goalless draw with Peru last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chile vs Paraguay kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos

The international friendly between Chile and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Nunoa, Chile.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Tuesday, June 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chile vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly between Chile and Paraguay is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz PPV.

Team news & squads

Chile team news

Alexis Sanchez now has the most number of international appearances for Chile (162), while Eduardo Vargas is set to continue to lead the attack.

La Roja boss Ricardo Gareca is unlikely to make any changes to his lineup from the France defeat, as the back four consisting of Mauricio Isla, Paulo Diaz, Igor Lichnovsky and Gabriel Suazo should remain the same in front of Claudio Bravo in goal.

Chile possible XI: Bravo; Isla, Diaz, Lichnovsky, Suazo; Echeverria, Nunez; Osorio, Sanchez, Davila; Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bravo, Arias, Cortes Defenders: Isla, Maripan, Diaz, Suazo, Lichnovsky, Catalan, Loyola, Galdames Midfielders: Pulgar, Valdes, Nunez, Echeverria, Osorio, Perez Forwards: Sanchez, Vargas, Brereton Diaz, Davila, Bolados, Zavala, Guerrero

Paraguay team news

Garnero could offer Alex Arce another shot in attack after the LDU Quito forward debuted in the Peru draw.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron continues to provide support from the left side, with either Matias Rojas or Ramon Sosa running down the opposite flank.

Paraguay possible XI: Coronel; Ramirez, Gomez, Balbuena, Espinoza; Cubas, Villasanti; Rojas, Sanchez, Almiron; Arce

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Aguilar, Morinigo Defenders: Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza, Ramirez, Velazquez, Gimenez Midfielders: Almiron, Sanchez, Villasanti, Gamarra, Rojas, Cubas, Cabellero, Bobadilla, Peralta, Aguayo Forwards: Gonzalez, Romero, Enciso, Sosa, Bareiro, Arce

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chile and Paraguay across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 16, 2023 Chile 0-0 Paraguay CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers March 27, 2023 Chile 3-2 Paraguay International Friendly November 11, 2021 Paraguay 0-1 Chile CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers October 10, 2021 Chile 2-0 Paraguay CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers June 24, 2021 Chile 0-2 Paraguay Copa America

