Chile vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
Estadio Monumental David Arellano
How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Chile and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Level on points in the South American World Cup qualifying group, Chile are set to welcome Paraguay on Thursday.

While Eduardo Berizzo's side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Venezuela following a 2-0 win over Peru in October, Daniel Garnero's men bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Argentina by beating Bolivia by the same margin in their previous tie.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chile vs Paraguay kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 16, 2023
Kick-off time:7:30 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Monumental

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Chile and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Macul, Chile.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on November 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Chile vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz in the US, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chile team news

Midfielder Marcelino Nunez is suspended following his red card in the Venezuela loss, with Arturo Vidal and Charles Aranguiz omitted from the squad for the qualifying games in November.

As such, Erick Pulgar can feature alongside Rodrigo Echeverria and Victor Mendez in the middle, while Paulo Diaz is likely to join Gary Medel at center-back.

Meanwhile, center-forward Alexis Sanchez will be supported by Ben Brereton Diaz from the left wing.

Chile possible XI: Cortes; Loyola, Diaz, Medel, Suazo; Pulgar, Echeverria, Mendez; Davila, Sanchez, Brereton Diaz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arias, Cortes, De Paul
Defenders:Medel, Maripan, Diaz, Suazo, Catalan, Loyola, Zaldivia, Galdames
Midfielders:Pulgar, Mendez, Echeverria, Osorio, Canales, Perez, Pizarro
Forwards:Sanchez, Brereton Diaz, Aravena, Davila, Guerrero, Pizarro

Paraguay team news

Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron is out injured, as Oscar Cardozo has been called up to the squad.

However, Antonio Sanabria should continue upfront with Kaku filling up for Almiron in the number 10 position.

With Richard Sanchez and Mathias Villasanti in midfield, Fabian Balbuena may once again lose his place to Omar Alderete alongside captain Gustavo Gomez at the back.

Paraguay possible XI: Carlos; Espinoza, Alderete, Gomez, Alonso; Villasanti, Sanchez; Villalba, Kaku, Avalos; Sanabria.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Coronel, S. Rojas, Espinola
Defenders:G. Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, R. Rojas, Alderete, Espinoza, Caceres, N. Gimenez
Midfielders:Sanchez, Villasanti, Kaku, M. Rojas, Cubas, G. Gimenez, D. Gomez, Sosa, Campuzano, Galarza, Cabellero, Leguizamon
Forwards:Cardozo, Sanabria, Avalos, Bareiro

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 27, 2023Chile 3-2 ParaguayInternational friendly
November 11, 2021Paraguay 0-1 ChileCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
October 10, 2021Chile 2-0 ParaguayCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
June 24, 2021Chile 0-2 ParaguayCopa America
August 31, 2017Chile 0-3 ParaguayCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

