Chile vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Chile and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chile will be looking to make their home advantage count when they welcome Colombia in a CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers tie at Estadio Monumental David Arellano on Tuesday.

Having finished seventh in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the hosts lost their first qualifying game in the 3-1 loss to Uruguay.

Given the increase in teams from South America at the upcoming World Cup, Eduardo Berizzo's men fueled as the seventh-placed team will fall into the play-off round.

The same applies to Colombia who finished sixth in the qualifiers last time, and La Tricolors have gotten off to a positive start with a 1-0 victory over Venezuela.

Chile vs Colombia kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET Venue: Estadio Monumental David Arellano

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Chile and Colombia will be played at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Macul, Chile.

It will kick off at 8:30pm ET on September 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Chile vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz, while fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chile team news

The highly experienced Arturo Vidal, who was on the mark in the Uruguay defeat, is likely to start ahead of Charles Aranguiz in the middle.

Similarly, after making an impact off the bench, Dario Osorio may get the nod in place of either of Alexander Aravena or Marcelino Nunez up front.

Chile possible XI: Cortes; Mehssatou, Medel, Marzipan, Suazo; Osorio, Vidal, Pulgar, Brereton; Nunez, Valdes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campos, Arias, Ahumada, Carreno Defenders: Maripan, Suazo, Kuscevic, Galdames, Mehssatou, Medel, Delgado, Catalan, Soto, Diaz, Gonzalez, Gutierrez, Loyola, Villagra Midfielders: Alarcon, Nunez, Vidal, Osorio, Pulgar, Mendez, Valdes, Echeverria, Aranguiz, Assadi, Canales, Chamorro, Fuentealba, Perez, Pizarro Forwards: Aravena, Bolados, Brereton Diaz, Sanchez, Montes, Alfaro, Guerrero

Colombia team news

Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo will also look up to his star performers, as Jhon Arias' impressive performance against Venezuela would have the later continue in midfield in alongside Jefferson Lerma.

Scoring off Arias' assist, Rafael Santos Borre will look to increase his tally in front of goal. Whereas it will be interesting to see if James Rodriguez would be considered for a start in place of Mateus Uribe.

The defense will be left in the hands of Yerry Mina and Jhon Lucumi.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Mina, Lucumi, Machado; S. Arias, Lerma, Rodriguez; Cuadrado, Borre, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, Vargas, Vasquez Defenders: Lucumi, S. Arias, Machado, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta Midfielders: Barrios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, Cuadrado, Uribe, Lerma, J. Arias, Quintero, Rios Forwards: Cassierra, Diaz, Sinisterra, Duran, Borre, Cordoba

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Sep 9, 2021 Colombia 3-1 Chile CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Oct 13, 2020 Chile 2-2 Colombia CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Oct 12, 2019 Colombia 0-0 Chile International Friendlies Jun 28, 2019 Colombia 0-0 (4-5 pen.) Chile Copa America Nov 10, 2016 Colombia 0-0 Chile CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

