How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Minnesota Twins (0-3) and Chicago White Sox (1-2) are set to face off Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Chris Paddack taking the mound for Minnesota as he looks to stifle Andrew Benintendi and the White Sox offense.
Minnesota enters the contest looking to rebound from a tough 9-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Starter Bailey Ober endured a rough outing, surrendering eight earned runs on eight hits in just 2 2/3 innings while striking out three. Willi Castro was one of the few bright spots at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, and an RBI.
Meanwhile, the White Sox also fell short in their previous game, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Los Angeles Angels. Cam Booser took the loss after allowing one earned run on two hits over an inning of work, striking out two. Nick Maton provided a spark for Chicago, finishing 1-for-3 with a solo homer.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago White Sox vs. the Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time
The White Sox will take on the Twins in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Date
Monday, March 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time
2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT
Venue
Guaranteed Rate Field
Location
Chicago, Illinois
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins team news, injury reports & key players
Chicago White Sox team news
Andrew Vaughn drove in 70 runs while batting .246 last year, and Benintendi contributed 20 homers with a .396 slugging percentage. Luis Robert finished the season with a .224 average, 19 doubles, 14 home runs, and 28 walks, while Lenyn Sosa hit .254 with 13 doubles, eight homers, and 12 walks.
Martin Pérez is set to make his season debut for the White Sox as they try to start their series against Minnesota on the right foot.
Minnesota Twins team news
On the other side, looking back at last season, Castro posted a .247 batting average with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs, while Carlos Correa recorded 99 hits with a .388 on-base percentage and a .517 slugging percentage. Ryan Jeffers launched 21 home runs and drove in 64 RBIs, batting .226. Byron Buxton added 99 hits, a .335 OBP, and a .524 SLG.
Chris Paddack will take the hill for the Twins, making his season debut.
Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04.08.24
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Chicago White Sox
13-7
04.08.24
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Chicago White Sox
6-2
03.08.24
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Chicago White Sox
10-2
11.07.24
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Minnesota Twins
2-3
10.07.24
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Minnesota Twins
3-1