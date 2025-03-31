+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Minnesota Twins v St. Louis CardinalsGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the White Sox and the Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Minnesota Twins (0-3) and Chicago White Sox (1-2) are set to face off Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Chris Paddack taking the mound for Minnesota as he looks to stifle Andrew Benintendi and the White Sox offense.

Minnesota enters the contest looking to rebound from a tough 9-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Starter Bailey Ober endured a rough outing, surrendering eight earned runs on eight hits in just 2 2/3 innings while striking out three. Willi Castro was one of the few bright spots at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, and an RBI.

Meanwhile, the White Sox also fell short in their previous game, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Los Angeles Angels. Cam Booser took the loss after allowing one earned run on two hits over an inning of work, striking out two. Nick Maton provided a spark for Chicago, finishing 1-for-3 with a solo homer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago White Sox vs. the Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The White Sox will take on the Twins in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date

Monday, March 31, 2025

First-Pitch Time

2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT

Venue

Guaranteed Rate Field

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago White Sox team news

Andrew Vaughn drove in 70 runs while batting .246 last year, and Benintendi contributed 20 homers with a .396 slugging percentage. Luis Robert finished the season with a .224 average, 19 doubles, 14 home runs, and 28 walks, while Lenyn Sosa hit .254 with 13 doubles, eight homers, and 12 walks.

Martin Pérez is set to make his season debut for the White Sox as they try to start their series against Minnesota on the right foot.

Minnesota Twins team news

On the other side, looking back at last season, Castro posted a .247 batting average with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs, while Carlos Correa recorded 99 hits with a .388 on-base percentage and a .517 slugging percentage. Ryan Jeffers launched 21 home runs and drove in 64 RBIs, batting .226. Byron Buxton added 99 hits, a .335 OBP, and a .524 SLG.

Chris Paddack will take the hill for the Twins, making his season debut.

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04.08.24

MLB

Minnesota Twins

Chicago White Sox

13-7

04.08.24

MLB

Minnesota Twins

Chicago White Sox

6-2

03.08.24

MLB

Minnesota Twins

Chicago White Sox

10-2

11.07.24

MLB

Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins

2-3

10.07.24

MLB

Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins

3-1

