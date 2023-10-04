Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on Chicago Fire in a Major League Soccer (MLS) game at Soldier Field on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi's team will be looking to return to winning ways when take on Fire having picked up only one win in their last five matches. They have hit a rough patch of late and will be desperate to get back on track, hopefully with Messi back in the lineup.

Chicago Fire ended their nine-match winless run with a narrow 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls, thanks to a goal by Georgios Koutsias. They are 12th in the standings, whereas Inter Miami are three points behind in the 13th spot.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm EDT Venue: Soldier Field

The game between Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami will be played at the Soldier Field on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 8.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Inter Miami is dealing with several absentees, including Ian Fray, Franco Negri, Corentin Jean, Gregore, and Alba. Lionel Messi's availability for Thursday's match will depend on a fitness assessment.

Manager Gerard Martino has indicated that Messi's comeback to the first team is imminent, noting that Messi's condition is improving steadily. However, it is unlikely that Messi will start the match. Regardless of whether he plays the game, the home team is offering their fans a reward.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender; Aviles, Kryvtsov, Miller; Ruiz, Arroyo, Busquets, Cremaschi, Allen; Martinez, Farias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Aviles, Hall, Allen, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Mota, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Farias, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, Meek, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Campana, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Messi, Taylor, Robinson

Chicago Fire team news

Chicago will have to cope without Chris Mueller for the remainder of the season, as he continues to grapple with a hip injury. Mauricio Pineda, Federico Navarro, and Victor Bezerra are all doubtful for the upcoming match due to leg injuries.

Head coach Frank Klopas is expected to name the starting lineup which includes former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri who is playing a key role in the attacking midfield.

Chicago Fire predicted XI: Brady; Dean, Ornsberg, Teran, Navarro; Doumbia, Gimenez; Herbers, Shaqiri, Torres; Koutsias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gal, Brady Defenders: Souquet, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds, Aceves, Czichos Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Oregel, A. Rodriguez, Torres, Doumbia, Gimenez Forwards: Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Koutsias, Shaqiri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/03/23 Inter Miami 2 - 3 Chicago Fire MLS 11/09/22 Chicago Fire 3 - 1 Inter Miami MLS 27/02/22 Inter Miami 0 - 0 Chicago Fire MLS 19/08/21 Inter Miami 3 - 2 Chicago Fire MLS 23/05/21 Chicago Fire 1 - 0 Inter Miami MLS

