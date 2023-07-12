Chicago Fire vs Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Chicago Fire and Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Fire will take on Montreal in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Wednesday at the Soldier Field Stadium. The teams will be looking to pick up points to climb up the table as they are both on 26 points after having played 21 matches.

While Montreal have lost their last two matches, Chicago have only suffered one defeat in their last four outings. The visitors, however, have the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head clashes, as they are unbeaten against the hosts in the last five meetings between these two teams.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chicago Fire vs Montreal kick-off time

Date: July 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8.30pm EDT Venue: Soldier Field

The MLS game between Chicago Fire and Montreal will be played on Wednesday, July 12 at the Soldier Field. Kick-off is at 8.30pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Chicago vs Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will be shown live on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass. Full match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game ends, whereas live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chicago team news

Victor Bezerra, Wyatt Omsberg, and Federico Navarro will be absent for Chicago due to leg injuries. They will also be joined in the medical room by Javier Casas and Chris Mueller who are also injured. Arnaud Souquet was suspended and missed their previous match but should return to the squad to face Montreal.

Chicago Fire predicted XI: Brady; Dean, Pineda, Czichos, M. Navarro; Herbers, Gimenez; Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Gutierrez; Kamara.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gal, Brady Defenders: Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Pineda, A. Rodriguez, Torres, Shaqiri Forwards: Kamara, M. Rodriguez

Montréal team news

Montreal have had to do without Romell Quioto, who is currently recuperating from a hamstring strain, as well as Lassi Lappalainen, who is also sidelined due to an injury. Mathieu Choiniere also suffered an ankle sprain, while Samuel Piette made his first appearance on the bench since sustaining an adductor injury.

Rudy Camacho will be unavailable due to accumulated yellow cards, but there is a possibility of Kwadwo Opoku making his debut after joining the team from Los Angeles FC.

Montreal predicted XI: Sirois; Waterman, Campbell, Corbo; Brault-Guillard, Saliba, Wanyama, Herrera; Offor, Duke; Opoku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sirois, Ketterer Defenders: Miller, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson, Pantemis Midfielders: Wanyama, Hamdi, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda, Toye Forwards: Offor, Sunusi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2022 Montreal 3-2 Chicago MLS August 2022 Chicago 0-2 Montreal MLS September 2021 Montreal 2-0 Chicago MLS May 2021 Chicago 0-1 Montreal MLS October 2020 Montreal 2-2 Chicago MLS

