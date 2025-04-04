How to watch Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Two of the hottest teams in baseball square off Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, as the surging San Diego Padres—winners of seven straight—visit the red-hot Chicago Cubs, who have taken three in a row. First pitch is set for 2:20 pm ET.
The Cubs come in riding the momentum of a dominant 10-2 win over the Athletics on Wednesday. Seiya Suzuki fueled the offensive outburst with a 3-for-5 effort, blasting two homers and driving in five runs. Jameson Taillon picked up the win after tossing six solid frames, allowing just two runs and punching out seven.
San Diego extended its win streak to seven with a 5-2 victory over the Guardians. Dylan Cease turned in a strong outing, giving up just one earned run over 6 1/3 innings while fanning seven. Luis Arraez provided the spark at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a homer and an RBI.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs. the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: MARQ and SDPA
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago Cubs will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Date
Friday, April 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time
2:20 pm ET/11:20 pm PT
Venue
Wrigley Field
Location
Chicago, Illinois
Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players
Chicago Cubs team news
Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Tucker are leading the charge for Chicago’s offense. Both sluggers have clubbed four home runs and driven in 11 runs this season. Suzuki is scorching at the plate, batting .391 over his last five games with four homers and 11 RBI. Carson Kelly has also impressed, hitting .417 with extra-base pop and five walks, while Dansby Swanson has chipped in with a pair of homers and three doubles despite a .222 average.
Shota Imanaga gets the nod for the Cubs. The left-hander has dazzled through two starts in 2025, posting a 0.82 ERA with six strikeouts across 11 innings. In his young MLB career, he owns a 16-3 record and 2.78 ERA over 31 starts.
San Diego Padres team news
Fernando Tatis Jr. has been the Padres’ most consistent hitter so far, slashing .423 at the plate. Rookie Jackson Merrill has flashed plenty of power, leading the team with two homers and eight RBI, ranking top 10 in the league in RBI. Manny Machado (.400) and Gavin Sheets (.444) have been steady contributors as well, giving San Diego a well-rounded attack heading into this marquee matchup.
For San Diego, Randy Vasquez will toe the rubber. He was sharp in his season debut, tossing six scoreless innings in a no-decision. The 25-year-old righty owns a 6-9 record with a 4.13 ERA over 32 career appearances (26 starts).
Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/22/25
ST
Chicago Cubs
San Diego Padres
1-5
03/05/25
ST
Chicago Cubs
San Diego Padres
16-1
02/25/25
ST
San Diego Padres
Chicago Cubs
5-10
05/08/24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
San Diego Padres
0-3
04/08/24
MLB
Chicago Cubs
San Diego Padres
3-2