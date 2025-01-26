Chicago Cubs 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The Cubs are banking on 2025 bringing a significant turnaround.

Much like last year, they entered 2024 with high expectations, but a repeat of their 83-79 record left them well short of the postseason for the fourth straight year. Finishing 10 games behind the Brewers, who comfortably clinched the division, highlighted the uphill battle ahead.

One bright spot in Chicago's sports scene this season was the stellar debut of Shota Imanaga. The left-hander's seamless transition from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball to the MLB wasn't just a success—it marked one of the most impressive starts to a big-league career in recent memory.

The roster is still a work in progress, but the team will be hoping for better fortune on the injury front this time around.

Looking forward to watching the Cubs in 2025-26 season? Please read our guide below to find out which TV Channels and streaming services you need to watch every Chicago Cubs game throughout the season.

Chicago Cubs 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Monday, February 20, 2025 Opponents vs LA Dodgers Stadium Camelback Ranch-Glendale, Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel Marquee Sports Network Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, MLB.TV

Chicago Cubs 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 18, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 6:10 AM Tokyo Dome Mar 19, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 6:10 AM Tokyo Dome Mar 27, 2025 @ Arizona 10:10 PM Chase Field Mar 28, 2025 @ Arizona 9:40 PM Chase Field Mar 29, 2025 @ Arizona 8:10 PM Chase Field Mar 30, 2025 @ Arizona 4:10 PM Chase Field Mar 31, 2025 @ Athletics 10:05 PM Sutter Health Park Apr 1, 2025 @ Athletics 10:05 PM Sutter Health Park Apr 2, 2025 @ Athletics 3:35 PM Sutter Health Park Apr 4, 2025 vs San Diego 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 5, 2025 vs San Diego 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 6, 2025 vs San Diego 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 7, 2025 vs Texas 7:40 PM Wrigley Field Apr 8, 2025 vs Texas 7:40 PM Wrigley Field Apr 9, 2025 vs Texas 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 11, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 10:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 12, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 9:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 13, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 7:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 14, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park Apr 15, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park Apr 16, 2025 @ San Diego 4:10 PM Petco Park Apr 18, 2025 vs Arizona 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 19, 2025 vs Arizona 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 20, 2025 vs Arizona 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 22, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 7:40 PM Wrigley Field Apr 23, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 7:00 PM Wrigley Field Apr 25, 2025 vs Philadelphia 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 26, 2025 vs Philadelphia 4:05 PM Wrigley Field Apr 27, 2025 vs Philadelphia 7:10 PM Wrigley Field Apr 29, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 30, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 6:40 PM PNC Park May 1, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 12:35 PM PNC Park May 2, 2025 @ Milwaukee 8:10 PM American Family Field May 3, 2025 @ Milwaukee 7:10 PM American Family Field May 4, 2025 @ Milwaukee 2:10 PM American Family Field May 5, 2025 vs San Francisco 7:40 PM Wrigley Field May 6, 2025 vs San Francisco 7:40 PM Wrigley Field May 7, 2025 vs San Francisco 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 9, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field May 10, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:15 PM Citi Field May 11, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 1:40 PM Citi Field May 12, 2025 vs Miami 7:40 PM Wrigley Field May 13, 2025 vs Miami 7:40 PM Wrigley Field May 14, 2025 vs Miami 7:40 PM Wrigley Field May 16, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 17, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 18, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 19, 2025 @ Miami 6:40 PM loanDepot park May 20, 2025 @ Miami 6:40 PM loanDepot park May 21, 2025 @ Miami 1:10 PM loanDepot park May 23, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 24, 2025 @ Cincinnati 4:10 PM Great American Ball Park May 25, 2025 @ Cincinnati 1:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 26, 2025 vs Colorado 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 27, 2025 vs Colorado 8:05 PM Wrigley Field May 28, 2025 vs Colorado 8:05 PM Wrigley Field May 30, 2025 vs Cincinnati 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 31, 2025 vs Cincinnati 2:20 PM Wrigley Field

How to watch Chicago Cubs MLB games in Chicago area

Marquee Sports Network serves as the go-to destination for Cubs fans in the Chicago region to catch games on TV, except for select nationally televised matchups. To tune in, you'll need a cable or satellite subscription that includes Marquee Sports Network in your package.

Providers such as DirecTV, Xfinity (Comcast), and Verizon Fios typically carry the channel in Chicago and nearby suburbs. For games broadcast nationally on networks like FOX, FS1, ESPN, or TBS, a cable subscription is usually required. Additionally, select Friday matchups are exclusively available for streaming on Apple TV+, which costs $10 per month.

If you prefer streaming, services like DirecTV Stream and Fubo offer packages that include Marquee Sports Network and other relevant channels. These platforms provide flexible, affordable options to access live Cubs games.

Out-of-market fans can watch live Marquee Sports Network games through MLB.TV and MLB EXTRA INNINGS, with additional coverage on MLB Network and ESPN platforms. However, not many Cubs' Spring Training games will air on TV. You can still watch some matchups on Marquee Sports Network and MLB.TV.

How to watch the Chicago Cubs MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Chicago Cubs games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Chicago Cubs MLB games without cable

Channel DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Marquee Sports Network ✔ ✔ - - - ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ TBS ✔ - ✔ ✔ ✔ MLB Network ✔ ✔ - ✔ -

*Fox is available in select markets on Sling TV.

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Chicago Cubs games live and how to enjoy Chicago baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Chicago Cubs on DIRECTV STREAM

Does it include Marquee Sports Network? Yes

Monthly Cost: $114.99 / mo. (including RSN fees)

Free Trial: 5 days

DVR: Unlimited

Although it comes with a hefty price tag of almost $115 per month, the DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan is perfect for Cubs superfans.

It includes FS1, FOX, ESPN, ABC, TBS, TNT and Marquee Sports Network, covering nearly every channel you need to catch all the Cubs action in 2024. It's the go-to option for those who don't want to miss a single pitch. The plan also unlocks over 70 additional channels and a growing library of live and on-demand content.

How to watch Chicago Cubs on Fubo

Does it include Marquee Sports Network? Yes

Monthly Cost: $94.99 / mo. (including RSN fees)

Free Trial: 7 days

DVR: 1000 hours

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers Marquee Sports Network, Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Cubs games this season, but it comes with plenty of upside to it. Fubo's Pro plan delivers over 210 channels, including ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Cubs games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Chicago Cubs games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

How to watch Chicago Cubs MLB games on Hulu+ Live

Does it include Marquee Sports Network? No

Monthly Cost: $70/mo.

Free Trial: 3 Days

DVR: Unlimited

With Hulu+ Live TV, available for $76.99 per month with a free 3-day Free Trial to start, you have access to Cubs games on Fox, ABC, CBS and ESPN, but it doesn't boast Marquee Sports Network. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

The plan also unlocks over 70 additional channels and a growing library of live and on-demand content, including popular sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Cubs games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Chicago Cubs MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Marquee Sports Network. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Chicago Cubs on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Cubs game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Cubs' TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Chicago Cubs fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Chicago Cubs anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Cubs games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Cubs fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.