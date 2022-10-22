Chelsea vs Manchester United: Lineups and LIVE updates

A thrilling encounter awaits as Chelsea host resurgent Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back with a crucial win after their stalemate with Brentford when they host Manchester United in a high-voltage clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues haven’t lost a match since September 6 in both Premier League and Champions League and extended that run in midweek, but Blues fans will be disappointed by the lack of final product on display, with a goalless stalemate leaving many frustrated.

While they struggled in attack, Chelsea's defensive consistency could prove crucial as the season progresses. Graham Potter's side has now kept five consecutive clean sheets, and they have only conceded twice in the seven games under his watch.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have shown vast improvement under Erik ten Hag after their disastrous start to the season, and will be high on confidence after hammering Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League last time out.

Since getting pumped 6-3 in the Manchester Derby, the Red Devils have gone five games unbeaten in all competitions (4W, 1D). With only one point separating the two teams in the league table, United have the opportunity to leapfrog Blues if they win this match.

Chelsea vs Manchester United confirmed lineups

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Aubameyang

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Chelsea's and Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Following their match with Manchester United, Chelsea will travel to Austria for their crucial UEFA Champions League clash with RB Salzburg on 25th October.

They will then make a trip to the south coast to take on Graham Potter's former club Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on 29th October.

Manchester United will face Sheriff Tiraspol at home on 28th October, with a draw sufficient to take them to the knockout stages, before taking on West Ham United in another tough Premier League clash on 30th October.