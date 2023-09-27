Chelsea vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Mauricio Pochettino's side will be looking to continue their progress in the Cup after a 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon in the second round.

The Blues have struggled to get going this season and have only managed to win one out of their six Premier League games so far. They are winless in their last three matches which included two defeats and will be looking to bounce back from that with a much-needed mid-week victory.

Having won five out of their six league games, Brighton are third currently in the standings and will be the favourites to win the game based on form. They are heading into the fixture on the back of a win against Bournemouth in which Kaoru Mitoma scored a brace.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: September 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm EDT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The game between Chelsea and Brighton will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Pochettino faces a challenging situation before Wednesday's match due to a significant injury problem at Stamford Bridge.

Injuries have affected several key players, including Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, and Marcus Bettinelli. On a more positive note, it is likely that Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic will make his debut in this fixture.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Fernandez, Sterling; Broja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Maatsen, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk Forwards: Jackson, Washington

Brighton team news

In Brighton's camp, Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder are dealing with injuries that will keep them out for an extended period.

James Milner and Pascal Gross are uncertain for the midweek journey to the capital due to injury concerns.

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Lallana, Gilmour; March, Fati, Mitoma; Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders: Dahoud, Gilmour, Baleba, Buonanotte, Lallana, Fati, Mitoma, March Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2023 Chelsea 4 - 3 Brighton Friendly April 2023 Chelsea 1 - 2 Brighton Premier League October 2022 Brighton 4 - 1 Chelsea Premier League January 2022 Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea Premier League December 2021 Chelsea 1 - 1 Brighton Premier League

Useful links