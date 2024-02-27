Chelsea vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After defeats in a record six straight domestic cup finals, Chelsea now turn their attention to their FA Cup fifth-round encounter versus Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Getting the better of Aston Villa 3-1 in the previous round of the FA Cup, but inconsistent with the performance in the English top flight this season, the Blues were defeated by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

On the other hand, Championship side Leeds have won 11 out of their last 12 games in all competitions, including the 4-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and a 3-1 league win against Leicester City at the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Leeds United kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET Venue: Stamford Bridge

The FA Cup match between Chelsea and Leeds United will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Wednesday, February 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Christopher Nkunku will be out for three to four weeks after a fresh injury blow, while all of Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka and Benoit Badiashile also unavailable for selection on account of injuries.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who was in the matchday squad against Liverpool in Sunday's cup final, could start in goal, with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Alfie Gilchrist, Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk expected to start against Leeds.

Nkunku's void would force Cole Palmer to continue in the XI, as Cesare Casadei is cup-tied.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Gilchrist, Chalobah, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Sterling.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Chalobah, Sarr, Gilchrist, Chilwell, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Washington, Moreira

Leeds United team news

The Whites' boss Daniel Parke will miss the likes of Karl Darlow, Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas through injuries, while Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford remain in doubts due to their respective issues.

Sam Byram is likely to be available for selection after making it back in training following a leg injury, while Daniel James is also expected to shake off his niggle.

Ethan Ampadu can see himself in the XI against his former side.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Cooper, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Gray, Anthony; Piroe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Leeds United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 4, 2023 Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United Premier League August 21, 2022 Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea Premier League May 11, 2022 Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea Premier League December 11, 2021 Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United Premier League March 13, 2021 Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea Premier League

Useful links