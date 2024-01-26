Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup fourth round

How to watch the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having reached the final of the Carabao Cup, Chelsea are now set to host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in a FA Cup fourth-round tie on Friday.

Overcoming a defeat in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, the Blues thrashed Championship Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg played at the same venue on Tuesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have won five of their last six games in all competitions, overshadowing a poor run in the Premier League so far.

Meanwhile, top-four in the English top flight, Unai Emery's Aston Villa will look to keep their treble hopes alive as they also made it to the Conference League knockouts this term.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: January 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Stamford Bridge

The FA Cup match between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Friday, January 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Nicolas Jackson is representing Senegal at the African Cup of Nations, but there are also many injury concerns for Pochettino to deal with otherwise.

All of Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah and Lesley Ugochukwu are unavailable due to injury.

Ben Chilwell recently marked his return from a hamstring injury, with Malo Gusto and Conor Gallagher also available for selection.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Palmer; Broja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Aston Villa team news

Emery will remain without the injured trio of Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne, while Bertrand Traore is with the Burkina Faso national team at the AFCON.

The likes of Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans have participated in training lately, with Robin Olsen and Jacob Ramsey also nearing their return to action, but for now to be counted as doubts.

Ollie Watkins, Douglas Luiz, and Moussa Diaby are likely to start on Friday, although Emery may be tempted to push Jhon Duran ahead of Diaby in attack.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Watkins, Duran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Aston Villa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 24, 2023 Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa Premier League April 1, 2023 Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League December 11, 2022 Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea Club Friendlies October 16, 2022 Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea Premier League December 26, 2021 Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea Premier League

