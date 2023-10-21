Chelsea vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea will be aiming to post their fourth straight win in all competitions when they play host to Arsenal in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Following the 4-1 win at Burnley ahead of the international break, it is the longest winning run the Blues have had under new gaffer Mauricio Pochettino so far, but Chelsea have yet to crawl into the top half of the standings table before challenging for any positions on offer.
Whereas Mikel Arteta's men, who last claimed the scalp of defending league winners Manchester City in a 1-0 result, can go atop at least temporarily with a positive result on Saturday as the Gunners are currently second to Tottenham only on account of an inferior goal difference.
Chelsea vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Stamford Bridge
The Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on October 21 in the United States (US).
How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on Peacock, Sling TV, NBC Sports, Telemundo and fuboTV in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Chelsea team news
The infirmary is brimming with the likes of Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka, in addition to a few fitness concerns.
Pochettino will however have Malo Gusto back from a domestic ban, while Nicolas Jackson and Reece James can be counted as doubts.
Moreover, Marcus Bettinelli, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Cole Palmer may also need once-overs, with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez returning after their long journey from South America.
Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
|Defenders:
|Badiashile, Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Maatsen, James, Gusto
|Midfielders:
|Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke
|Forwards:
|Jackson, Washington
Arsenal team news
The Gunners trio of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and William Saliba were not on international duty on account of their respective niggles, as Arteta would hope to have them fresh for Saturday's contest.
However, Jurrien Timber is sure to miss out with an ACL injury, while Gabriel Martinelli might be handed a start ahead of Trossard in attack.
Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
|Defenders:
|Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
|Forwards:
|Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 2, 2023
|Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea
|Premier League
|Nov 6, 2022
|Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
|Premier League
|Jul 23, 2022
|Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea
|Florida Cup
|Apr 20, 2022
|Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal
|Premier League
|Aug 22, 2021
|Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea
|Premier League