Chelsea vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will be aiming to post their fourth straight win in all competitions when they play host to Arsenal in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Following the 4-1 win at Burnley ahead of the international break, it is the longest winning run the Blues have had under new gaffer Mauricio Pochettino so far, but Chelsea have yet to crawl into the top half of the standings table before challenging for any positions on offer.

Whereas Mikel Arteta's men, who last claimed the scalp of defending league winners Manchester City in a 1-0 result, can go atop at least temporarily with a positive result on Saturday as the Gunners are currently second to Tottenham only on account of an inferior goal difference.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on October 21 in the United States (US).

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Peacock, Sling TV, NBC Sports, Telemundo and fuboTV in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

The infirmary is brimming with the likes of Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka, in addition to a few fitness concerns.

Pochettino will however have Malo Gusto back from a domestic ban, while Nicolas Jackson and Reece James can be counted as doubts.

Moreover, Marcus Bettinelli, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Cole Palmer may also need once-overs, with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez returning after their long journey from South America.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Badiashile, Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Maatsen, James, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke Forwards: Jackson, Washington

Arsenal team news

The Gunners trio of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and William Saliba were not on international duty on account of their respective niggles, as Arteta would hope to have them fresh for Saturday's contest.

However, Jurrien Timber is sure to miss out with an ACL injury, while Gabriel Martinelli might be handed a start ahead of Trossard in attack.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 2, 2023 Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea Premier League Nov 6, 2022 Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal Premier League Jul 23, 2022 Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea Florida Cup Apr 20, 2022 Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal Premier League Aug 22, 2021 Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea Premier League

